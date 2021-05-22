CENTREVILLE — A new superintendent of schools has been named by Queen Anne’s County Public Schools. During the open meeting portion of the Board of Education’s work session May 19, a four-year contract was awarded to Dr. Patricia Saelens, to begin in July 1, 2021. A unanimous vote was cast by board members present, President Richard Smith, Tammy Harper, Michele Morrissette and Helen Bennett.
“We are truly excited to appoint Dr. Saelens and look forward to her leadership in our school district and community,” Smith said. “She brings a deep knowledge base and a wealth of experience in Maryland, specifically on the Eastern Shore, that will be vital in years to come.”
“I am honored to have the privilege of serving Queen Anne’s County Public Schools,” Saelens wrote in a statement to the board, “I look forward to working with and getting to know staff, students, and the community to continue advancing opportunities for student success.”
Saelens was appointed interim superintendent of Caroline County Public Schools in December 2016, and the following year was signed to a four-year contract. She resigned her position there this spring after the Caroline school board opted not to renew her contract.
Prior to that she served Caroline County as assistant superintendent for instruction, supervisor of accountability and coordinator of instruction.
Saelens earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in administration and supervision from Salisbury University and a doctorate in leadership and innovation from Wilmington University.
A native of Talbot County, she began her career in Dorchester County as a social studies teacher and subsequently became an administrator.
For the 2020-2021 school year, Saelens has served as the president-elect of the Public School Superintendents’ Association of Maryland. She also is a member of the Governor’s Professional Standards and Teacher Education Board and a board member for Leadership Maryland.
She is a past president of the Eastern Shore of Maryland Education Consortium.
