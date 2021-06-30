EASTON — The Maryland Department of Health has safety tips for navigating summer heat and high temperatures.
The state and the Eastern Shore have seen rising temperatures in the 90s with heat indexes into the 100s.
“Warmer temperatures are here and Marylanders can be at a greater risk for heat-related illnesses, like heat exhaustion and heat stroke, if they don’t take some precautions,” said Deputy Secretary for Public Health Dr. Jinlene Chan. “Protect yourself and your family by staying indoors or visiting a cooling center, and drinking plenty of water to stay hydrated. And be sure to check on friends and neighbors who may be susceptible to heat-related illness.”
During the summer months, the state health agency monitors temperatures as well as incidents of heat-related illnesses and deaths. MDH’s website — health1.maryland.gov — also includes the state’s heat emergency plan, information about heat-related illnesses and tips for staying safe and healthy during hot weather. Fact sheets are available for download in English and other languages.
The state health agency encourages the following tips to help deal with hot weather:
• Drink plenty of fluids
• Avoid alcohol, caffeine and overly-sweetened beverages
• Wear loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothing
• Avoid direct sunlight and wear sunscreen; stay in the shade when possible
• Avoid salt tablets, unless advised by a doctor to take them
• Take it easy outside; schedule physical activity in the morning or evening when it’s cooler and take breaks if necessary.
Marylanders should never leave children or pets in a car for any amount of time during hot weather, even with the windows cracked. Always check twice to ensure that children or pets are not in a vehicle—on an 80 degree day, within one-half hour, the temperature inside the vehicle can climb to well over 100 degrees, according to MDH.
Residents in need of cooling centers are encouraged to reach out to their local health department or call 2-1-1 and provide their county location and zip code to get information about cooling center locations, hours of operation and available accommodations.
There is currently one heat-related death reported statewide in 2021. That was a man in his 40s from Prince George’s County, according to MDH. In 2020, Maryland had 16 heat-related deaths.
