CHESTERTOWN — The high turnover rate in county government jobs is an ongoing issue, according to Kent County Commission President Ron Fithian.
Director of Human Resources, Jim Miller, confirmed that when they met on Aug. 29.
“In the past five or six months we’ve lost eight people,” he said, adding all of them were in the public works department.
Six left, he said, entirely based on money.
“It’s been 25 years we’ve had this problem. If we don’t do something to correct it, we’re going to have this problem for another 25 years,” Fithian reminded those in attendance.
The president of the commission had previously asked Miller to look into switching from a percentage salary, the system currently in place, to a flat rate salary for their employees.
Miller had ample time to research the subject, Fithian said.
“What we’re finding with the ad-hoc survey we conducted is, the salaries for the lower positions are significantly behind on the competition. So if we give them a flat rate, it wouldn’t make a difference.”
Miller determined this by comparing a year’s salary based on percentage increases with that of a flat rate hypothetically begun on that same date.
“I took a look at the increases those employees who left got, using the percentage for July 1, and compared that to if we had given them the flat rate that had been done a year prior.”
His findings: the difference on average was just $140 a year.
Miller pointed out, because the market offered employees a 7-12, percentage increase to go elsewhere, a flat rate would not “stave off the turnover,” they’ve experienced.
Fithian pushed back a little, exclaiming it depends on what the flat rate is.
“To say it wouldn’t make a difference, I don’t think that’s exactly right. It depends on what you give them.”
And Fithian said they have some control over that.
“We generally have a certain amount of money for salaries. If we’re losing people at the $35,000 or $40,000 mark, you would obviously make the flat rate higher for them and less for people at the higher end of the scale.”
He emphasized these kinds of jobs are highly important. Losing them would be problematic.
“You think that people working for the county roads aren’t worth the cost, do without them for a year and see what happens.”
Miller agreed with Fithian, saying the amount of the flat tax rate makes a difference. However, Miller predicted they’ll find the price of certain jobs have been out-priced. He said that the scale and the ranges are off; the scale hasn’t kept up with the market.
For example, he said a job like Motor Equipment Operator, MEO, class 1, that the market says should be $40,000 a year might be classed in the county as $35,000 a year.
“We have to take a look at the entire structure. We can’t just grab one position out of a grade that has six or seven jobs in it, because what do you do about the other five or six jobs,” Miller said.
Commissioner John Price and County Attorney Tom Yeager, said they would prefer seeing a form of salary based on job performance, like a step-system.
Miller, having experience with that, said the problem with a step-system is it’s “entirely unrelated to performance.” He suggested if they want something based on performance, it would be better to have a career ladder instead. That, however, he added, only benefits the larger departments, such as the Department of Public Works, not Human Resources, like Miller’s team.
It’s not the mode of the salary that is the major problem, Miller noted. Whether it’s a flat rate, a step system or a career ladder, it’s more about matching the competitor’s prices.
In that ad-hoc study, he pointed out the promise of better benefits does not attract and retain people either.
“It’s great to have them, and in 30 years to have a pension plan, but not for someone taking their first job out of school.”
Their questions are immediate, Miller added.
A person just out of college, he said, is more concerned about how to pay the rent. Or buy their first house. Or have enough to buy groceries and get gas in this economy.
“Today’s issues,” Miller stated.
He said despite the County’s benefits being second-to-none, they aren’t addressing the salary piece of it.
What will, is an extensive study.
“We’re about to engage in a salary study through the Maryland counties, where we’ll be able to not just talk about salary increases as a function as an annual review, but discuss where we need to be in the market place to be competitive to attract and retain.”
The study, he pointed out, will be finished in time for the FY25 budget discussion.
Based on all of Miller’s research, a flat rate, as it is priced right now, is not the answer.
“It’s not keeping up with where the market has gone for us,” Miller stated.
His recommendation to the commissioners was to continue percentage increases as opposed to flat rate amounts, for right now.
Fithian added, “We’d love for everybody working out of here to be happy with their salaries. Unfortunately that’s not the case, but it definitely needs to be looked at.”
That’s something Miller confirmed he’d do, saying it’s on the top list of his priorities.
