CAMBRIDGE — One of the organizations dedicated to helping locals on the Mid-Shore is prepping for a big dinner on Thanksgiving, as well as the holiday season that follows.
The Salvation Army on Washington Street in Cambridge makes it a daily, year-round mission to feed the hungry and minister to other physical and spiritual needs. When the holiday season comes, the staff works to meet those needs that are increased during this time of year as well as provide necessary sustenance.
Salvation Army Capt. Wendy Parsons said all are welcome, but that the meal at 4 p.m. on Thursday is focused on reaching those who don’t have other options.
“If you’re not going to have a place to go, if you are homeless and aren’t staying in our shelter, if you don’t have family,” she said of the people the Salvation Army staff and volunteers hope to minister to.
“If you don’t have a family to go to, if you’re currently in-between in your life,” Parsons said, adding that those factors don’t change the need for connection.
“We feel they need the holiday as much as anybody.”
Volunteers will be serving the meal, and local artist Miriam Moran, who is providing the sides for the dinner, will be leading an art activity.
Parsons said guests can take the meal in a to-go box but joining for the whole experience would be preferred.
“We’d love to have them come sit down and eat with us,” she said.
Thanksgiving is the focus of the week, but it also is a harbinger of the Christmas holiday season that is ramping up. Parsons and Residential Services Director Shane Walker (dressed as the Grinch) rang the first bell on Saturday, Nov. 19, at a store in Cambridge.
The Grinch did the honors of ringing the first bell, and he used the bell rang by Parsons’ great grandmother, the first of five generations of Salvationists.
The work of the Salvation Army goes beyond bell ringing and the ministries on the Cambridge campus. They extend throughout Dorchester, Talbot, Queen Anne’s, Caroline and Kent counties.
On Tuesday, Parsons was meeting someone in Easton with a delivery of winter coats for the Judy Center in Grasonville.
“It’s pretty unthinkable that you have to get a 3t coat for a little girl,” she said of the need that exists in local communities.
The angel tree is “in full swing,” according to Parsons, who said some angels still need to be adopted. More information on the angel tree program and the Salvation Army’s other efforts on the Mid-Shore can be found online at salvationarmypotomac.org/cambridge.
This is the fourth Thanksgiving Parsons and her husband, Bo, will be helping with the meal. Due to the nonprofit’s elevated tempo of operations in the holiday season, time off to visit loved ones isn’t really an option.
Parsons said this year the emotional impact of that separation hit hard like other years.
“It really sunk in for me that we aren’t going home, again,” she said.
Parsons said despite that, this year she has been thinking more of those who are served, of those who need the dinner and other services.
“It’s kind of heart wrenching inside,” she said of the pain of being away from loved ones. “How much more sad is it for people that don’t have that option?” she asked.
“It was a heart opening moment for me,” Parsons said of the first time she viewed it in that way.
And it’s worth it.
“They really appreciate it, so that’s what we’re going to do,” Parsons said with finality.
“We’ve been blessed by the Lord, which allows us to pass that on,” Parsons said. “There’s nothing better.”
