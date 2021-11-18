EASTON — More than 30 stations with automated external defibrillators will be placed around Talbot County in the next year and a half thanks to a new program from the Talbot Paramedic Foundation, the Talbot County Department of Emergency Services and Team Trace.
Four of the AED units, called SaveStations (from a Canadian company of the same name) will be placed at the North Easton Sports Complex in the coming weeks. The other units will roll out through 2023 and appear in parks and public locations in Talbot County.
While the county already has 240 AED installations, SaveStations are heated, ventilated and lighted units that are more visible in public places. They can be deployed within three minutes in the event of a heart attack or sudden cardiac arrest.
Wayne Dyott, the president of the Talbot Paramedic Foundation, said the SaveStations are the “gold standard” for emergency installation units and will increase the supply of the lie-saving stations while heightening visibility of them.
“It brings more visibility to AEDs in public environments. If you go over to the (North Easton Sports Complex) park, hundreds and hundreds of people are there — but only one (AED unit) is in the whole park,” he said. “We want to change that, and standardize where people know where to look for an AED for public access.”
Heart disease is the most common cause of death in the U.S. In Talbot County alone, five people’s lives were saved by a public access AED in the last two years, according to Dyott.
The four SaveStations slated for installation at the North Easton park have already arrived and are in the hands of the Talbot Paramedic Foundation. Each unit costs $5,000.
Easton Utilities will be installing the units, and Gunther Electric, out of Queenstown, will be supplying the electricity for the SaveStations.
While both TPF and Team Trace, a charity foundation out of Wye Mills, have raised money in advance for the program, the organizations are encouraging donations through their online websites or by contacting them directly.
SaveStations are a new product — the company was founded in 2018. Currently, only 20 SaveStations have been placed across the country.
Talbot County will have the most stations in the nation when they start rolling out, according to Dyott.
