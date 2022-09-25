CENTREVILLE — The Bedell family, owners of the 734 acre Saxon Farms of Church Hill, was awarded the coveted 2021 Cooperator of the Year designation by the Queen Anne’s Soil Conservation District. The award, given Sept. 15, is presented each year to a local farm that demonstrates its commitment to conservation methods in farming. Saxon Farms has a 70-year history of such a commitment to conservation, starting with the dream of one William Huck.

