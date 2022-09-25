Saxon Farms of Church Hill, owned and operated by the Huck-Bedell family, is recognized as Outstanding Cooperator for 2021. Front, from left, Queen Anne’s Soil Conservation District Manager Toni Riggi, Natural Resources Soil Conservationist Sharon Calisto, Julie Huck Bedell, Rob Bedell and Bill Bedell. Top, from left, Maryland Department of Agriculture representative Hans Schmidt, Maryland State Delegates Steve Arentz and Jay Jacobs and Congressman Andy Harris’ community liaison Mike Arntz.
Queen Anne’s Soil Conservation Board of Supervisors, from left, Rick Weaver, QASC Vice-Chairman Andrew McLean, QASC Chairman Steve Freeman, District Manager Toni Riggi, and 30 year member Bob Wilson attend the organization’s annual Cooperator of the Year banquet, Thursday evening, Sept. 15, held at the Centreville American Legion Jeff Davis Post 18.
Queen Anne’s County High School Future Farmers of America officers are recognized during the annual Queen Anne’s Soil Conservation District banquet, held Thursday evening, Sept. 15, at the Centreville American Legion. Back from left, FFA President and senior Emily Crossly, Vice President Megan Mansfield 11th grade, Secretary Elyssa Crossly 10th grade, Treasurer Giles Stanton 11th grade. Front row, FFA Faculty Advisor and Ag Teacher Brian Stokes, Reporter Ava Price 10th grade, Sentinel Keira Corcoran 10th grade, Historian Kailee Reed 12th grade, and Parliamentarian Harley Martin 12th grade.
Queen Anne’s Soil Conservation Chairman Steve Freeman, left, presents Daniel King with the organization’s annual $1,000 student scholarship, Sept. 15, during the Cooperator of the Year banquet, held at the Centreville American Legion, Jeff Davis Post 18. Also pictured, QASC District Manager Toni Riggi. Daniel is attending Chesapeake College.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
CENTREVILLE — The Bedell family, owners of the 734 acre Saxon Farms of Church Hill, was awarded the coveted 2021 Cooperator of the Year designation by the Queen Anne’s Soil Conservation District. The award, given Sept. 15, is presented each year to a local farm that demonstrates its commitment to conservation methods in farming. Saxon Farms has a 70-year history of such a commitment to conservation, starting with the dream of one William Huck.
Born in Germany is 1899, Huck grew up on a farm before emigrating to the U.S. following World War I, becoming a successful engineer. He married Lillie Zenke of New York in 1929, and they raised three daughters, namely Julia Huck Bedell, who would continue her father’s dream of farming.
When after World War II, Huck discovered the family farm had been sold without his knowledge, he purchased and founded Saxon Farms in 1951 in Church Hill. From the start, Huck was very progressive in his plans to conserve the soil and protect the land, working with the Soil Conservation team to control erosion and prevent any soils leaving the fields in waterways.
Huck is remembered for often telling his family, “If you protect your land, it will provide for you.”
In 1964, Huck partnered with Kennersley Farm, sharing a portion of Saxon Farms for the raising of beef cattle. That partnership lasted until 1976, when the farm transitioned to an all-crop operation. Huck passed away in 1983 at the age of 84. Saxon Farms was inherited by his family, who continue to run the farm today. The farm has and continues to use many conservation methods: conservation cover, filter strip, riparian herbaceous cover, grade stabilization structures, lined waterway/lined outlet, grassed waterway, sediment control pond, cover crop, conservation tillage, conservation crop rotation, residue management and nutrient management complimented by Conservation Reserve Programs and Conservation Reserve Enhancement Programs.
“Our family’s goal is to preserve the farm and the land,” said Rob Bedell. “My grandfather told us to never sell the farm. CRP is a way to keep the farm profitable and to be able to pass along the land to the next generation.”
During the banquet, catered by the Centreville American Legion, Soil Conservation Specialist Donna Landis-Smith read the history of Saxon Farms before numerous recognitions presented. Accepting on behalf of the family were Huck’s daughter Julia Huck Bedell and grandsons Rob and William Bedell.
Among those recognitions were certificates presented by Soil Conservationist Sharon Calisto from the Natural Resources Conservation Service, a congressional commendation by Congressman Andy Harris’ community liaison Mike Arntz, proclamations from both the House of Delegates and Maryland State Senate by Delegates Steve Arntz and Jay Jacobs, along with a certificate presented by Assistant Secretary of the Maryland Department of Agriculture Hans Schmidt.
The QASCD Cooperator of the Year award was presented by Chairman Steve Freeman and District Manager Toni Riggo.
Schmidt also took a moment to recognize the Queen Anne’s County High School’s Future Farmers of America officers, who were in attendance, congratulating their FFA advisor and ag teacher Brian Stokes for his great leadership. Schmidt said he hoped that some of those FFA officers will someday pursue careers as agricultural leaders in the many fields open for them to follow after graduating from high school and higher educations options.
