EASTON — Students, teachers and school personnel were back on the first day of school Monday. Debbie Gardner, coordinator of public relations and special programs for Talbot County Public Schools, said the first day of classes was a success.
“We had a fantastic first day of school. We are delighted to have our students back in our buildings and both students and staff are excited to begin the new school year,” Gardner said. “The first day of school went very smoothly despite the unexpected 90-minute fog delay.”
This year there are an estimated 4,589 students attending Talbot County public schools.
“We have eight schools; five elementary, one middle school, one high school and one middle high school with grades 6-12,” Gardner said.
The teachers were also prepared for the beginning of the school year.
“Our teachers were very ready to welcome their students, as they had been back in their classrooms since Aug. 18,” Gardner said.
New Superintendent of Schools Sharon Pepukayi, who is in the process of her 180-day “listening and learning tour” to learn all that she can about the students, staff and community, was out at local schools to meet with the students and educators on Monday.
“We want the teaching and learning process to be transformative for our students so they can perform at their highest level possible,” Pepukayi said. “Now that I’ve been in the role as the new superintendent for a couple of months, on the first day, it was exciting to see the buildings filled with smiles, laughter, some tears, but most importantly just filled.”
In Cordova, Chapel District Elementary School Principal Kari Clow is also hopeful for a good year.
“We are so excited to welcome back our Chapel Cheetas. We feel like this year is going to be the best year yet,” Clow said.
Clow said she is seeing lots of excitement.
“We’re so excited because this is going to be the first normal school year having everybody here in person,” Clow said.
Clow said the school was impacted by the pandemic and safety is a priority.
“Obviously COVID is still out there. We’re continuing to take safety precautions and procedures that we have in place, however we’re just excited to have everyone back,” Clow said. “We’re very thankful for all our families and for our community and for Talbot County public schools. Everyone has worked really, really hard this summer to prepare for opening day today so can’t wait to see everybody.”
