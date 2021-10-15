School board announces new principal at KCHS

ROCK HALL — At a special meeting yesterday, the Kent County Board of Education accepted the resignation of Kent County High School Principal Joe Graf.
After going into closed session to discuss “personnel items,” the board voted to approve those items.
Superintendent Karen Couch then announced the approval of Graf’s resignation.
Beginning Monday, Oct. 18, Kris Hemstetter, principal of Rock Hall Elementary School, will become principal at the high school.
“She looks forward to making a difference and working collaboratively with the KCHS community,” Couch said in the announcement.
Gillian Spero, coordinator of English/language arts, social studies and grants for Kent County Public Schools, will be the principal at Rock Hall Elementary School for the remainder of the academic year.
There was no public comment section during the meeting. Several community members were in attendance.
There also was a police presence after discussions on social media of potential protests.
Graf was at KCHS homecoming that night to crown the king and queen following the board meeting. He was not at the board meeting.
Concerns were voiced at the regular monthly Board of Education meeting Monday night over reports of fights and vandalism at the high school with with questions raised over whether students were being disciplined in such cases.
