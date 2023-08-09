School district saves thousands in energy costs

Cenergistic Client Manager Scott Muir shared a slide show depicting how the program has saved the school district over $250,000 since July 1, 2022.

 CONNIE CONNOLLY/TIMES RECORD

DENTON — Efforts by Caroline County Public Schools to reduce energy costs have resulted in almost $260,000 in savings as a result of a yearlong program managed by Cenergistic, an energy conservation company based in Dallas, Texas.


  

