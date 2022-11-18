CENTREVILLE — The Board of Education approved Nov. 2, a contract to build eight Outdoor Exploration classrooms to the elementary schools in the county to promote a STEAM-based educational experience.
In late 2020, QCAPS was awarded the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER-II) fund that awarded $10 million grant awards to help address the impacts the COVID-19 pandemic has had on learning.
Thus far, QACPS has obtained $ 1 million in total funds through GEER-II, using the funds to provide funds to run the Explore and Engage Camps that ran this summer at no cost to participating families, according to Amy Smith, the K-12 Mathematics Supervisor of Instruction.
With a little over 200 students that participated in the camps this summer during the four weeks of the camp’s run time, the grant provided the funds for supplies, camp gear, staff, transportation and equipment to put on four different specialized camps: STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics), Art in Nature, Dance and Drama (students put on the musical of Aladdin at the end of the week) and Team Sports.
“From the survey many of the students were excited to learn the camps will run for one more summer at no cost to families,” said Smith.
The Outdoor Exploration project will be similar to these camps and has been a development goal for the public school system for several years now, said Supervisor of Curriculum and Instruction, Michael Page—one of the co-planners of the development plan alongside Facilities Planner Carla Pullen—as they continue to grow their K-12 Environmental Literacy Plan that was adopted in January of 2019 to “focus on students engaging in outdoor experiences and on the human impact on the Chesapeake Bay Watershed.”
Page said that these new instructional spaces are designed for students and teachers to become more involved and engaged in innovative, high-quality, STEAM-focused educational experiences in an outdoor environment. The design of these spaces will facilitate equitable access for all students to have enriching outdoor experiences throughout their elementary instructional programming.
This project will be the third project that will be funded through the remaining half-million existing funds the school system has secured.
The pavilion structure design has yet to be determined with the choice between two types of pavilions: Glulam structure—something similar to what you find in the county’s parks—and the shade pavilion structure. Though there is no information as to what type of structure will be utilized, Page said the Glulam allows for electrical wiring to be added—no new positions will be created and will only be available for all students and staff.
Construction dates have yet to be finalized, but spokesperson for QACPS Lanette Power-Waters, said they are aiming to begin in spring of 2023 to finish by summer.
