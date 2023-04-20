CENTREVILLE — Queen Anne’s County Public Schools is forming a committee to review the county’s instructional reading material approval policy, the superintendent said at last week’s board of education meeting.
Superintendent Patricia Saelens said Assistant Superintendent Marcia Sprankle will lead the committee to develop a recommendation to clarify the policy that currently forbids books the board has rejected from being included in teachers’ classroom libraries.
Parents spoke out against reports of book restrictions during the public comment portion of the April 12 meeting prior to the superintendent’s announcement of the formation of the committee.
Parent Raven Bishop said she was concerned about any removal of multicultural education removed without adequate replacement.
“As a parent, and as somebody who cares about multicultural education, and diversity and equity within our curriculum and in our policies, I’m quite concerned,” Bishop said. “The fact of the matter is that multiculturalism and intersectionality is something that is baked into our American experience, and no policy decision is going to change that it is part of the lived experience of our faculty, students and staff, and community members.”
Parent Kim Klein said that policies 620.1 and 620 pertain to “materials that support teaching and learning.”
“Free choice reading materials do not fit into this category,” she said. “Nowhere does it (the policy) mention a teacher’s personal classroom library consist only of approved books.”
“Why remove all books because of one instance? Why punish all kids because of one concern?” Klein asked.
“I trust my children’s teachers to have good judgement and to offer age appropriate reading materials,” she said.
Parent Chad Dedericks said he heard of notices of possible limitations of free reading material, and he echoed Klein’s assertion that the policies in question don’t apply to classroom libraries.
“Classroom free reading libraries should remain in their current form, free of interference, and not subjected to any perceived political agendas,” Dedericks said.
Later in the meeting, Saelens explained that the policy in question was adopted by the board in August 2018, and in May 2021, the policy was used by the board to deny the book “Harbor Me” in a 3-2 vote.
At that time, teachers asked whether they could include donated copies of “Harbor Me” into their classroom libraries and were told they could not, said Saelens.
“According to the policy, we can’t do that because it’s not something that’s been adopted by the board,” she said of the policy that also governs gifts and donations of instructional materials.
A verbal and written reminder to staff was issued in August 2022 after an unapproved book was found in a classroom library.
“This is why this came to light, that that policy was there, that we needed to reiterate that back to the teachers to make sure that they didn’t have books in their collection that were not approved by the board,” Saelens said. “We needed to let teachers know that if it was a book that was denied by the board, it can’t be in the classroom library.”
Sprankle is charged with heading the committee that can include concerned parents.
“The charge will be to make recommendations,” Saelens said, and added that the committee would include research about what other districts have done.
The committee’s recommendations could suggest an edit or clarification of the current policy or the creation of a new policy.
The recommendations will come to superintendent for action and then come before the board as an informational item, and Saelens said she expects the clarification will be in place for the coming school year.
District 1 board member Shannon Bent asked why the policy governed books that could be used at various points during the course of a class. “Not every child can be engaged the entire time,” Bent said. Bent shared a specific instance of confusion about what was permissible after testing, using a hypothetical example of a student who finishes early. “So for 10 minutes, they’re just supposed to sit there?”, Bent asked.
Saelens said the expectation is that teachers are giving instruction “from bell to bell,” and that any books in the classroom are considered supplemental material.
“If it’s during instructional time, then it’s under the purview of our policy,” Saelens said, but also acknowledged Bent’s concerns and the need for more clarity to appropriately govern variances in classroom circumstances.
Saelens asked for an opportunity for the committee to be able to meet and formulate a resolution. “Give us a chance to create a committee,” she said. “According to our policy now, we’re doing what the policy says.”
“There are some options that we have here, but let a committee do the work instead of just one person making the flat decision,” she concluded.
District 2 board member Richard Smith agreed that student reading during free time should be encouraged, but that clarification was needed. “This is in black and white, and we probably need to have some more common sense flexibility,” Smith said.
Board President and District 4 representative Marc Schifanelli agreed as the discussion was concluding: “Ultimately, it just needs to be clear.”
