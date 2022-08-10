CAMBRIDGE — A Seaford man was arrested and charged with attempted murder and robbery Monday in connection to a February shooting in Hurlock.
Daidrien Amar Dobson, 19, was arrested Aug. 8 on multiple charges through a Maryland State Police warrant issued March 30.
Dobson is charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, armed robbery, robbery, theft, reckless endangerment and several firearms-related charges stemming from a shooting that reportedly occurred in Hurlock on Feb. 18.
Around 6:45 p.m., Maryland State Police troopers responded to the area of Mount Holly Road and Springdale Road in East New Market for an individual with a gunshot wound.
Troopers located the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the arm. The victim was able to tell police that he was shot at an unspecified apartment complex in Hurlock.
The victim was then airlifted to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional in Salisbury for treatment.
State troopers, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office deputies and officers from the Hurlock Police Department responded to the location and canvassed the area.
The victim later told police that an individual approached him and attempted to steal his money, but the victim reportedly resisted and was shot in the arm.
The victim attempted to flee in his vehicle until he felt he could no longer safely operate it and called 911.
According to state police, information gleaned throughout the investigation led to Dobson’s arrest. No further details are available due to the continuing investigation.
In a bail hearing on Tuesday in the Dorchester County District Court, Dobson was ordered held without bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 1 in the county district court.
