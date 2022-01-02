WORTON — Kent County High School’s budding musicians and chefs offered an evening of holiday cheer Wednesday, Dec. 15 with the “Seasonal Sensations” concert and dinner.

According to a news release, music director Keith Wharton kept guests entertained leading student musicians through a variety of holiday classics.

In addition to the full band, the jazz band and show choir performed, as well as smaller combos including a clarinet trio and a saxophone quartet.

A complimentary CD featuring holiday music performed by Kent County High School’s students was available for the guests, the release states.

Chef John Keller and his culinary arts students served up a four-course holiday feast.

The menu included a fresh spinach salad with a raspberry balsamic Dijon dressing; homemade coleslaw; honey baked ham with a spiced raisin sauce; Yukon gold mashed potatoes; vegetable lasagna; mixed vegetables; and, for dessert, homemade gingerbread cake with Chantilly cream and student-decorated Christmas cookies.

This is the 13th year the band and the culinary arts program have partnered to present “Seasonal Sensations.”

Proceeds from the event, which included a silent auction, benefited the Kent County High School music program.

