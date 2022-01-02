Chef John Keller, the Culinary Arts teacher at Kent County High School, plates dinners with his students for guests at the “Seasonal Sensations” concert. From left are Zachary Wegleitner, Keller, Caradyn Hamlen and Ryan Walls.
With the Kent County High School band led by Keith Wharton backing him, sophomore Jermaine Keeling sings the holiday classic “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.”
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Lorelei Patillo, a senior at Kent County High School, sings “Mele Kalikimaki.”
‘Seasonal Sensations’ at KCHS
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
A saxophone quartet of, from left, Aiden Herrmann, Teo O’Brien, Jermaine Keeling and Parker Dalrymple, play “Away in a Manger.”
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Gabriela Mincey serves spinach salads to guests at “Seasonal Sensations” held in Kent County High School Wednesday, Dec. 15.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Music teacher Keith Warton leads the clarinet trio of Henry Martinez, Jessica Rosanova and Stephanie Hogan through “Silent Night.”
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Complimentary copies of “Comfort and Joy,” featuring performances by Kent County High School music students, are given away at “Seasonal Sensations.”
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
This year’s “Seasonal Sensations” concert and dinner serves as a fundraiser for the Kent County High School Music Program. The event included a silent auction.
WORTON — Kent County High School’s budding musicians and chefs offered an evening of holiday cheer Wednesday, Dec. 15 with the “Seasonal Sensations” concert and dinner.
According to a news release, music director Keith Wharton kept guests entertained leading student musicians through a variety of holiday classics.
In addition to the full band, the jazz band and show choir performed, as well as smaller combos including a clarinet trio and a saxophone quartet.
A complimentary CD featuring holiday music performed by Kent County High School’s students was available for the guests, the release states.
Chef John Keller and his culinary arts students served up a four-course holiday feast.
The menu included a fresh spinach salad with a raspberry balsamic Dijon dressing; homemade coleslaw; honey baked ham with a spiced raisin sauce; Yukon gold mashed potatoes; vegetable lasagna; mixed vegetables; and, for dessert, homemade gingerbread cake with Chantilly cream and student-decorated Christmas cookies.
This is the 13th year the band and the culinary arts program have partnered to present “Seasonal Sensations.”
Proceeds from the event, which included a silent auction, benefited the Kent County High School music program.
