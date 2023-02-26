Rock Hall Elementary School teacher Brooke Joyner receives the Golden Anchor Award with her family at a Kent County Board of Education meeting Monday, Feb. 13. From left are Dan Hushion, Kent County Public Schools supervisor of human resources; Joyner, husband Joe and daughter Emersyn Joyner; and Superintendent Dr. Karen Couch.
ROCK HALL — The Kent County Board of Education recognized a Rock Hall Elementary School teacher this month for her work with students.
At a board meeting Monday, Feb. 13, second grade teacher Brooke Joyner was honored with the Golden Anchor Award.
The Golden Anchor Award is presented each month to staff members or groups of employees who exemplify the mission and core values of Kent County Public Schools.
“Kent County Public Schools is an anchor organization that creates an environment of academic excellence through a collaborative, equitable and rigorous learning community,” the mission statement reads.
Nominations may be submitted by Kent County Public Schools staff members, parents and students.
At the Feb. 13 board meeting, Supervisor of Human Resources Dan Hushion read the submitted nomination letter celebrating Joyner.
The writer spoke about how Joyner helped turn their son into an avid reader.
“She truly cares about each of her students and treats them as if they are all her own,” Hushion read. “She is not just setting our students up for success at the next grade level, but she is setting them up for their entire education.”
