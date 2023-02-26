February Golden Anchor

Rock Hall Elementary School teacher Brooke Joyner receives the Golden Anchor Award with her family at a Kent County Board of Education meeting Monday, Feb. 13. From left are Dan Hushion, Kent County Public Schools supervisor of human resources; Joyner, husband Joe and daughter Emersyn Joyner; and Superintendent Dr. Karen Couch.

 DAN DIVILIO

ROCK HALL — The Kent County Board of Education recognized a Rock Hall Elementary School teacher this month for her work with students.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.