HURLOCK — National Night Out had towns across the country connecting law enforcement with their communities. Barbecues were blazing and watermelons were sliced up as fire engines lined the perimeter of Triangle Park on Tuesday.
About 50 people came out for a hot dog, a laugh and a good time in the inflated bouncy house. Clergy, politicians and law enforcement all mingled. Lots of kids took to the jungle gym.
The Hurlock Police Department handed out pamphlets to raise awareness on human trafficking, opioids and the dangers of teen binge drinking. The police officers threw out mini blue footballs and basketballs that were popular.
The highlight of the event was when the fire department raised a tower ladder a hundred feet up in the sky and rained down water on screaming children running through the deluge.
A few miles down the road in Secretary there was a similar scene. Some of the same politicians even showed up at that National Night Out. There was Dfc. Nick Kienast who specialized in drone surveillance. He brought out two drones — one was tiny and the other was quite large and had two cameras on it. Even though it took two large batteries, it could only fly for 25 minutes.
Singers Bob Snelling, Bob Windsor and Gene Warfield sang polished karaoke with tight harmonies. They stuck firmly to the adult contemporary genre.
There were fire engines and first responders at the Secretary event, and the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office was handing out information packets about safety, pencils and wrist bands as well.
Secretary Mayor Henry L. Short was the grill master, managing a flame-licked slew of hamburgers.
