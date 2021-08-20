QUEEN ANNE — In a touching tribute to fallen firefighter Daniel “Danny” Lister of the Queen Anne-Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Company, Gov. Larry Hogan dedicated a portion of Maryland Route 404 to him Thursday morning, Aug. 19.

Dozens of volunteer firefighters, local elected officials, family members and friends gathered at the firehouse in Queen Anne to honor Lister’s memory and the 15 years of service he gave to the company.

Lister was serving as the assistant fire chief of the Queen Anne-Hillsboro VFC. He died Sept. 1, 2018, at age 34 after suffering a medical emergency while responding to a call for a head-on collision on Route 404. Nearly half of his life was spent serving the Queen Anne-Hillsboro fire company.

“While there are no words that can ever truly show our appreciation and respect for Danny’s selfless service, today on behalf of all of the people of Maryland, we offer a small token of our eternal gratitude with the dedication of a portion of MD 404 in honor of Danny Lister,” Hogan said in his remarks to those gathered at the firehouse.

The portion of the highway dedicated to Lister runs along Route 404 between Downs Station Road and Saathoff Road. A sign will be mounted on the side of the highway to memorialize Lister and his fire company.

“We do this with the knowledge that Danny’s life is not only marked by that last call that he answered, but by a lifetime’s worth of service to his community and to the state,” Hogan said.

Donna Jo Lister, Danny’s mother, said she’s grateful to the Queen Anne-Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Company for taking the time to honor her son, adding that the company is like a close-knit family. During the dedication ceremony, she remembered how much Danny loved the fire company and what he did.

“The fire company saved him because he felt that he had to save people that didn’t have the chance like his father,” Lister said. Danny’s father died of a heart attack in 2002.

Lister’s heroism and commitment to helping others in the community will not be forgotten, those gathered said.

“Danny Lister is not only a hero because he died in the line of duty; he’s a hero because of the truly incredible life of service he led,” Hogan said.

Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.