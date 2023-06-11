Seewald to fill vacant council seat for remainder of two-year term

ROCK HALL — At a special candidate meeting held Tuesday evening, the Rock Hall mayor and council voted to appoint Richard Seewald to fill the council seat vacated by James Cook when Cook was sworn in as mayor on May 8.
Seewald will fill out the remainder of Cook’s term. He was sworn in at the council’s regular business meeting Thursday, June 8.
When Cook became mayor, the council announced it would appoint someone to fill his council seat at its June 8 meeting. The pool of candidates would be made up of the two candidates who ran unsuccessful bids in the May 6 election, and anyone else interested in the position who contacted Town Manager Bob Resele.
Ultimately, only Seewald and David Jones Sr., the two remaining candidates from the election earlier this year, were interested in the seat.
They each were given the opportunity to introduce themselves and answer questions from the mayor and council ahead of their decision.
Questions included what issues — excluding those relating to water and sewer — each candidate thought was most pressing on the town, how they would solve those problems, what skills and professional experience they would bring to the position, and what they were most hoping to accomplish during their two-year term on the council.
Seewald was most interested in attracting full-time residents to the town and establishing full-time, year-round jobs for residents.
Jones’ responses focused on communication, his knowledge of the town and how it functions and a desire to bring people together to work out the town’s issues.
Following a closed session, the council came back into open session Tuesday and voted 3-0 to appoint Seewald to the vacant seat. The motion was made by Councilwoman Eleanor Collyer and seconded by Vice Mayor Carolyn Jones. Councilman Tim Edwards was absent.
