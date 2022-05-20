ST. MICHAELS — U.S. Senator Ben Cardin visited the St. Michaels Community Center on Sunday, May 15, for a tour of the facility and to discuss major renovation plans with Community Center leadership. The Community Center is seeking federal funding to support its renovation project.
First elected to the Senate in 2006, Cardin currently serves as chair of the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee and is a senior member of the Senate Foreign Relations, Finance, and Environment and Public Works committees.
“The St. Michaels Community Center is doing important work addressing hunger in our communities,” said Cardin regarding SMCC’s food distribution program that serves people from Royal Oak to Tilghman Island. “The Center’s plans for culinary job training also will fill an important need — helping to strengthen and maintain the strongest, most capable workforce for St. Michaels and the State of Maryland.”
SMCC already has raised almost $3 million toward its $4.5 million goal to rebuild its aged building in the Town’s Historic District, including $1.225 million from the State of Maryland and almost $1.75 million from private donors and foundations.
“We’re honored by Sen. Cardin’s interest in our plans,” said SMCC Advisory Board President Langley Shook. “State and federal support can go a long way to making the long-overdue renovation happen to let us serve more people when our new building is complete.”
The new facility will include a modern, well-equipped commercial kitchen, where SMCC plans to train people for jobs in restaurants and hotels, and from which the Center can continue to serve and deliver prepared meals and tens of thousands of bags of groceries to those in need.
A technology center where students can do their homework and space for community gatherings also are included in the plans, along with classrooms where Chesapeake College and others can provide high-level instruction right in the middle of town.
Architectural renderings of the new building and more about SMCC’s planned capital improvements, including information about how to support the campaign, can be found at www.stmichaelscc.org/future.
The St. Michaels Community Center’s mission is to serve, empower, and connect the community, with year-round programs and activities for children, families, and adults. Donations to SMCC and proceeds from its Treasure Cove Thrift Shop on Railroad Ave. in St. Michaels help the nonprofit provide year-round programs, services, and community events for residents of St. Michaels and the Bay Hundred area.
