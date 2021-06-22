EASTON — U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md. visited Easton to join in the recognition of Talbot County first responders for their public service during the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday.
Local government, business and nonprofit leaders gathered at the Service Memorial at the corner of Dover and West streets for “An Eastern Shore Heroes’ Thank You” ceremony. Hosted by Bluepoint Hospitality and Paul Prager, the event honored the brave work of hundreds of local first responders in the community during the pandemic.
Prager's Bluepoint Hospitality owns several restaurants, shops and other businesses in downtown Easton.
Senator Van Hollen thanked Prager and his wife Joanne for hosting the ceremony to recognize first responders for all that they do in a normal year, but especially for their work during the thick of the pandemic.
“Look, during this difficult and polarizing time in our country, we should have disagreements in a civil way, but we should always agree on one thing, and that is that the men and women who were on the front lines serving us deserve our gratitude, our thanks and our support,” Van Hollen said.
In spite of COVID, changes on the Eastern Shore over the last decade have also resulted in a need for a stronger relationship between Shore Regional Health system and Talbot’s first responders, according to Ken Kozel, president and CEO of University of Maryland Shore Regional Health. The pandemic served to build up the relationship between the two.
Kozel also thanked police for their help in handling violent situations and protecting staff members, saying that hospital team members are either verbally abused or physically assaulted nearly every day in emergency departments and behavioral health units.
“I can’t tell you the number of times just their presence has averted a situation from escalating,” he said. “Thank you for complementing our local security team and for all you do to keep us safe.”
Five hundred Talbot County first responders also received a gift from Prager at the beginning of June — a $100 “Downtown Easton” gift card. The gift card is valid from June 14 to June 27 and can be used at over 45 small businesses and restaurants in Easton. An additional 10 percent discount is given if first responders use their cards at Bluepoint Hospitality businesses.
Talbot County Sheriff Joe Gamble, a 27-year veteran of the Maryland State Police, thanked the Pragers for their donations, saying that a gift of $100 for dinner is a big deal to young first responders just starting out, even if it doesn’t seem like a big deal to older adults in the community.
“This gift card of $100 means more than just a dinner night out for them,” Gamble said. “It means that you’ve given them value, that you believe in what they do, and that you are reflecting the consensus of our community about how they feel about us.”
For Prager, donating $50,000 in gift cards to Talbot County’s first responders and hosting a ceremony for them is just his way of living out Tzedakah — the Hebrew word for charity.
“I am particularly humbled to stand with you today and to have the honor to do a little bit on behalf of Joanne and I, our family and other members of the community, because I think what you do is unique, it’s important, it’s what makes Easton the most wonderful place to live,” he said. “And it’s just something that I value and so I’m very grateful for your service.”
Among the first responders attending the event were two Easton Police Department officers, Ashley Bayne and Chris Doyle. Officer Bayne, a 14-year veteran of the police force said the gift card and the event was meaningful. "It's humbling," Bayne said, "We already knew we had the support of the town...what Mr. Prager is doing is different from anywhere in the the country."
Officer Doyle, who was serving on his first day of duty as a law enforcement officer after graduating from training last week, said the event stood in contrast to the current climate of support for police. "It's surprising," Doyle said, "You see everything in the media, how law enforcement is being treated."
Bayne said the event was in keeping with the "top tier" reception and climate she sees in the community, from citizens, local leaders and within her department.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
