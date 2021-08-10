WASHINGTON — The U.S Senate passed a $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure Tuesday with backing from Democrats and more establishment and moderate Republicans.
The mammoth spending program has the backing of Democrats representing the Delmarva Peninsula as well as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and 18 others GOP senators.
The spending package includes $6 billion worth of infrastructure projects in Maryland, according to U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.
Van Hollen and other Democratic senators representing the peninsula supported the bill — one of President Joe Biden’s major spending pushes.
“This investment is going to lay the foundation for years of infrastructure improvements on everything from roads and rail to clean water, climate resiliency, and access to high-speed internet in Delaware and across the country. It will create good-paying jobs in communities across our state without raising taxes,” said U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.
The $1.2 trillion spending program includes:
• $5 billion for electric and “low-carbon” school buses
• $238 million for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Chesapeake Bay Program to help pollution reduction targets
• $250 million for a new “low emission ferry pilot program” connecting Lewes, Delaware with Cape May, N.J.
• $42.25 billion to expand broadband internet access in rural, outlying and underserved areas and $14.2 billion to make broadband more affordable for low-income households. Digital divide issues are pronounced on the Eastern Shore where some outlying areas lack internet access.
• $55 billion for clean drinking water investments
• $110 billion to repair roads and bridges
• $17 billion to improve ports including the Port of Baltimore, $25 billion for airports, $66 billion for railroads and $39 billion for transit systems.
Environmental and conservation groups focused on the Chesapeake Bay voiced support for the Senate bill.
“This badly needed investment in America’s infrastructure will directly benefit communities in the Chesapeake Bay and help us to improve both our gray infrastructure like drinking water and wastewater systems as well as green infrastructure like forests and riparian buffers,” said Joel Dunn, president and CEO of the Chesapeake Conservancy in a statement. “This funding is a game-changer for the Bay and will substantially boost our shared efforts – on the local, state and federal level – to restore and protect the Chesapeake Bay and its watershed.
Dunn who also backs the climate change spending in the measure.
William Baker, president of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, also supports Senate passage and the money allocated for the Bay.
“An infusion of $238 million for the Bay Program and additional funds for improving wastewater treatment are critical to save the Bay. We thank the Congressional Bay delegation senators. This bill provides a good down payment,” Baker said. “Recent declines in grasses and the impact on crabs are frightening. Now more than ever we need to invest in the Bay. Without underwater grasses, there are no crabs.”
Conservative opponents worry about federal spending levels in addition to COVID stimulus expenditures — including their potential impact on inflation — and don’t like some of the environmental provisions of the more than 2,000-page legislation.
“This is not an infrastructure bill, this is the beginning of the Green New Deal,” said former President Donald Trump. “The bill I proposed, which Mitch McConnell couldn’t do anything with, was pure infrastructure.”
Trump and other conservatives have also raised concerns about a government pilot program to track drivers’ mileage and trips. Trump worries that it will lead to vehicle miles tax based on how much a person drives as well as the privacy implications of tracking movements.
“There is very little on infrastructure in all of those pages. Instead, they track your driving so they can tax you. It is Joe Biden’s form of a gas tax but far bigger, far higher and, mark my words, far worse. They want to track you everywhere you go and watch everything you do,” Trump said in a statement.
U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, was a key GOP backer of the infrastructure. He also countered Trump’s concerns.
“Talk of the infrastructure bill allowing the government to track your driving through a VMT is fear mongering and misinformation. It creates a voluntary study to determine how electric cars can support the Highway Trust Fund so the burden isn’t solely on those who pay a gas tax,” Romney said.
However, advocates for vehicle miles traveled tax voiced strong support for the mileage project and see it as a first step in implementing a new transportation tax.
“It would have been a missed opportunity if the Senate’s infrastructure package doubled down on 20th-century transportation policy. So it is an important accomplishment that the bill includes measures to spur innovation, particularly by advancing a national vehicle-miles-traveled payment system, “ said Robert Atkinson, president of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation.
Senate passage is being hailed as a victory for President Joe Biden and his agenda.“The bipartisan infrastructure deal will grow the economy, create good-paying jobs, and set America on a path to win the future,” Biden said.
The infrastructure bill moves to the U.S. House where regulations and taxes on cryptocurrencies could be a point of contention — including for privacy advocates. The Senate bill includes a potential tax and increased government regulations on cryptocurrencies.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican critical of Trump, also voiced support for the federal spending package.
“This historic bill will grow jobs, expand economic opportunity, and enhance our national security—all without raising taxes. Its overwhelming and bipartisan passage in the Senate is a testament to the fact that this bill has not been driven by the conventional top-down partisan political process,” Hogan said in a statement.
