EAST NEW MARKET — On Thursday Aug. 17, Eastern Shore Land Conservancy and Skip and Barbara Watson hosted U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen for a tour of Waterloo Farm in East New Market.
Several bay conservation partners attended, including representatives from Choose Clean Water Coalition, National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, Ducks Unlimited, Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.
Waterloo Farm’s conservation and wetland protection efforts (including impoundments, native plantings, protected woodlands, and vegetative buffers) will be replicated across Dorchester County by the conservancy and essential partners through Chesapeake WILD funding, which includes $500,000 in federal funding that the senator fought to secure to protect habitat migration corridors between Blackwater and the Nanticoke River Watershed.
Through strategic landowner outreach, Eastern Shore Land Conservancy and the Chesapeake WILD project will permanently protect 300 acres, benefiting the long-term resilience of wildlife populations and critical ecosystems throughout Maryland’s lower Eastern Shore.
“What this shows is that this requires a team effort,” Van Hollen said. “It does require everybody working in the same direction. If we’re going to address all the issues and if we’re going to protect the Chesapeake Bay, which is a global treasure, we have to make sure here in the bay, which is an extra sensitive area ecologically, that we have a program specifically targeted on the Bay and that’s what Chesapeake WILD is all about.”
