Sail-powered workboat races started in 1872 when local watermen took their boats and crews out on shakedown sails before the start of the oyster season. Whenever two or more boats are out on the water together, rivalries were formed, and side bets were made. Informal races occurred up and down the Bay from Havre de Grace to Solomon’s Island and were popular at Crisfield, Rock Hall, Claiborne, Annapolis, Oxford, Cambridge and Deal Island.
The introduction of the marine gasoline engine led to many sail-powered boats losing their masts and converted to power. The commercial sail powered boat population on the Chesapeake Bay dropped from about 2,000 craft of all sizes in 1910 to about 700 sail-powered boats by the mid 1920s. Today only a handful of skipjacks survive to represent this once mighty sail powered fleet.
Chesapeake Bay Championship Workboat Races became competitive and winning brought much prestige. Boats from each port competed against each other and the fastest boats from each town competed in the yearly statewide workboat races. Governors and dignitaries from Washington watched the races from the steamer Gov McLane, flagship of Maryland’s Oyster Navy.
In 1957, more than 80 skipjacks still plied the waters of Chesapeake Bay. By 1985, when the skipjack was officially designated the state boat of Maryland, fewer than 30 licensed and working skipjacks sailed the Bay. Today, about six skipjacks still dredge oysters, but they always dredge under power. The days of sail powered commercial oyster dredging are quickly fading from memory.
CHOPTANK HERITAGE SKIPJACK RACEOne hundred years ago, skipjacks competed in races up and down the Chesapeake Bay. Today only two skipjack races remain. The Labor Day Skipjack Race and Carnival, sponsored by the Deal Island-Chance Lions Club at Deal Island, is now in its 64th year. Expecting 12 skipjacks, the Deal Island race is held in Tangier Sound and is best viewed by boat.
Sponsored by the Dorchester Skipjack Committee, the 27th Choptank Heritage Skipjack Race will be held Sept. 23 in Cambridge. The race’s host is the Skipjack Nathan of Dorchester and her all-female crew commanded by Capt. Michele Drostin.
This race starts and finishes by the Choptank River Lighthouse, which offers spectators an excellent view of the skipjacks racing. A parade of boats will head out of Cambridge Creek at 9 a.m. and racing begins at 10 a.m. The best view is from the floating dock at Long Wharf Park, at the foot of High and Water streets in Cambridge.
The race is held to preserve the remaining skipjacks. Each participating skipjack receives approximately $700 in show-up money for boat maintenance and preservation. Over the past 20-plus years, the Dorchester Skipjack Committee has raised and donated over $100,000 to help preserve the skipjack fleet.
This year several popular skipjacks will miss the race.
The Rebecca T. Ruark was badly damaged in Tilghman when a pickup truck landed on top of the captain’s cabin earlier this year. Rebecca is currently being repaired in Madison. The large skipjack Dee of St. Mary’s is in dry dock at Solomon’s Island for major hull repairs and the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum’s Rosie Parks is in the midst of ongoing renovation work.
In addition to the Nathan, some skipjacks competing in the race this year will include the Han-Em-Harv, Ida May and the Wilma Lee.
Inspired by the all-female skipjack crew on Helen Virginia from Deal Island, Dorchester Skipjack Committee President Pat Johnson said, “I thought that’s something we should aim for on the Nathan. Women are important to Chesapeake Bay maritime history and captain and run many parts of these operations.”
Capt. Michele Drostin didn’t skip a beat and was all in. An American Sailing Association sailing instructor, Michele knew there would be challenges for an all-female crew but that they could overcome them by working together. The main sail is the biggest hurdle since it’s so heavy. At 1,500 square feet and weighing 400 pounds, it may require four women instead of three crew members to raise it. Problem solved. The Nathan doesn’t leave dock without four experienced crew members, but there will be 10 women on board during the race in the event extra hands are needed. Johnson regularly volunteers as a docent but will be on board during the race for additional support.
While the Choptank Heritage Skipjack Race is a free event, there will be an opportunity to help keep these skipjacks afloat. Contributions may be placed in the race day “Donation Dingy” or by credit card or PayPal at skipjack-nathan.org. The following day, free one-hour sails will be offered to the public on Sept. 24 starting at 1 p.m. in conjunction with the Dorchester Center for the Arts’ Showcase.
