Sail-powered workboat races started in 1872 when local watermen took their boats and crews out on shakedown sails before the start of the oyster season. Whenever two or more boats are out on the water together, rivalries were formed, and side bets were made. Informal races occurred up and down the Bay from Havre de Grace to Solomon’s Island and were popular at Crisfield, Rock Hall, Claiborne, Annapolis, Oxford, Cambridge and Deal Island.


  

