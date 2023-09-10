CAMBRIDGE — A settlement was reached in the lawsuit alleging negligence from Dorchester County Public Schools administrators and teachers in handling bullying and harassment of a former Mace’s Lane Middle School student.
A jury trial in the extensive lawsuit began Tuesday, but the parties reached a settlement after two witnesses testified on Wednesday.
Cary Hansel, an attorney for victim and plaintiff Sierra Gambrill and her family, said the family was “extremely happy” with the case’s resolution.
Filed in Dorchester County Circuit Court in May 2018, the lawsuit alleges negligence from faculty and staff at the middle school while a former student was experiencing numerous instances of bullying, harassment and assault.
Defendants named in the complaint include the Dorchester County Board of Education; James Bell, DCPS supervisor of student services; Cynitha Woolford, assistant principal at Mace’s Lane Middle School; Michael Collins, former principal of Mace’s Lane Middle School; and two unnamed substitute teachers.
Court filings allege that the six defendants encouraged and covered up the behavior, and directly participated in the harassment and bullying by punishing Gambrill “without cause or due process.”
The conduct in question occurred when Gambrill was in sixth grade during the 2016-2017 school year. The plaintiffs said that Gambrill experienced bullying and assault from multiple students at the middle school, including hair pulling, name calling, hitting and other physical attacks, over the course of the year.
Some attacks against Gambrill increased in severity as the year progressed, plaintiffs said, leading to two separate concussions just months apart.
The Gambrill family reported the first attack to Collins, but said that Collins told them that substitute teachers are not trained well, cannot control the classroom and that “boys will be boys,” according to a statement of facts filed by the plaintiffs.
The plaintiffs said another substitute teacher witnessed the second attack and allowed it to happen ”without any intervention.”
The plaintiffs also asserted that Woolford failed to investigate the second incident and instead “immediately” handed Gambrill a two-day out-of-school suspension as punishment.
Attorneys for the family said that the defendants “exacted unjustified discipline” on Gambrill that year through suspensions, denying her attendance on school trips and requiring her to sit alone at lunch. Woolford reportedly harassed Gambrill by sending her home to change clothes, according to the court filing.
Plaintiffs said that the defendants failed to properly address the family’s concerns for Gambrill’s safety and failed to properly supervise and train substitute teachers.
In June 2019, a judge in Dorchester County Circuit Court granted summary judgment in favor of the defendants on all counts that remained, including the negligence claim.
The Gambrill family appealed the circuit court’s ruling on the negligence claim in July 2019. About two years later, the Appellate Court of Maryland affirmed the lower court’s ruling.
The Gambrill family filed a second appeal to the Supreme Court of Maryland shortly after. But last August, the state’s highest court reversed both lower rulings and remanded the case back to Dorchester County for further proceedings consistent with its opinion.
