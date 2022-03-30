EASTON — March is Women’s History Month, and Easton, Maryland, is the only place in the United States of America that can boast of seven streets named in honor of six African American women, according to former Easton Town Councilwoman Moonyene Jackson-Amis, Esq.
Two of streets are in honor of the famed Underground Railroad “conductor” Harriet Tubman — Tubman Drive and Araminta Place. Araminta was Tubman’s birth name, given to her by her parents, Jackson-Amis explained. Tubman later changed her name to Harriet, after her mother.
The 200th anniversary of Tubman’s birth was celebrated earlier this month, and Gov. Larry Hogan declared 2022 “The Year of Harriet Tubman.”
He said, “It is truly inspiring to think about how we can walk along the same path she did, where she forged her indelible legacy of freedom.”
All the streets are “named for extraordinary women whose brilliance foresight, resolve, discipline, faith and fortitude helped transform America and the world, specifically: Harriet Tubman (also known as) Araminta Greene Ross, Phillis Wheatley, Bessie Coleman, Mary McLeod Bethune and Leontyne Price,” Jackson-Amis said. Those six streets can be found in the Patriot Square neighborhood, formerly Douglass Landing.
Wheatley was one of the best-known poets in pre-19th century America and the first African American author of a published book of poetry; Coleman was the first African American and Native American woman pilot and known for her stunt flying and aerial tricks; Bethune was an educator and presidential advisor who also helped found the civil rights movement; and Price was the first African American to gain international acclaim as a professional opera singer.
The seventh street, Gibson Street, is located off Dover Road. It is named for a more modern-day trailblazer, also an extraordinary woman: Easton native, high school and WNBA basketball standout Kelley Gibson, Jackson-Amis said.
A trailblazer herself, Jackson-Amis was the town’s first African American councilwoman and was instrumental in naming the streets in recognition of these famous women in 2007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.