A brief, severe thunderstorm with high winds and hail downed several trees, including several old growth trees along Watts Creek, scattered debris and knocked out power for about two hours shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, in the Double Hills Road area south of Denton.
A tall, wide tree fell flat and damaged the back of a home on Asbury Drive in Denton.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY JOHN ALLEN
A brief, severe thunderstorm with high winds and hail downed several trees, including several old growth trees along Watts Creek, scattered debris and knocked out power for about two hours shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, in the Double Hills Road area south of Denton.
PHOTO BY CONNIE CONNOLLY
Several trees on Asbury Drive in Denton snapped in half following severe thunderstorms Tuesday evening.
DENTON — Fallen trees, property damage and power outages followed a wet and windy evening of storms across the Mid-Shore region Tuesday.
Mid-Shore counties saw the strongest impacts from the line of storms between 7 and 8 p.m., with heavy winds, downpours and small hail pelting the area.
According to National Weather Service reports, several areas in and around Denton saw maximum wind gusts of 55 to 70 miles per hour around 7:30 p.m.
Several large trees were downed, and a tree limb crashed into a car windshield on Pealiquor Road in Denton.
At the Martinak State Park campground, a tree fell on a camper, injuring one person, according to a NWS report.
The park remained closed Wednesday as staff cleared fallen trees and debris. It is estimated to be closed for several days, according to park officials.
Locations in Talbot and Dorchester counties also reported wind gusts over 50 miles per hour.
Reports of downed power lines on Tilghman Island came in just before 7 p.m.
Lightning from the storms also caused damage in the area. In McDaniel, a large oak tree was struck and reportedly caught fire.
The storm continued to cause damage as it moved across the region. Areas near Andrewsville, Delaware — just 20 minutes east of Denton — saw several roofs blown off of houses and other structures just before 7:45 p.m. Numerous trees were downed or uprooted completely, making some roads impassable.
A NWS report on the structural damage said radar indicated it was from a microburst, with winds potentially in excess of 80 miles per hour.
A tornado touchdown near Denton has not been confirmed.
High winds, widespread power outages and significant tree damage were also reported west of the Bay Bridge prior to the storm’s impacts on the Mid-Shore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.