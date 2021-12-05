SHA says upgraded roadway project in Millington is completed

In this photograph from Sept. 22, 2020, Sharp Lawn & Tree begins removing four majestic American plane trees that have shaded Cypress Street for about 80 years as part of a State Highway Administration project to replace sidewalks, upgrade drainage and make other improvements in Millington. The trees, about 70 to 80 feet tall, are akin to sycamores.
MILLINGTON — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration has completed final work on the two-year project to upgrade the roadway, sidewalks and drainage on state routes 291 and 313, according to a Nov. 30 news release.
The project results in a new driving surface on Route 291 (Cypress Street) and Route 313 (Sassafras Street), in addition to new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalks and crosswalks throughout the center of town.
The $6.2 million project also included substantial drainage infrastructure improvements.
“Now that this project is complete, residents have a drainage system that will help reduce flooding at the MD 291/MD 313 intersection as well as beautiful new sidewalks providing a safe pedestrian pathway through the downtown area,” Tim Smith, administrator of the MDOT SHA, said in the news release.
Contractor David A. Bramble Inc., headquartered in Chestertown, performed the work.
