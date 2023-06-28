DENTON — Maryland highway officials are asking for public input on a study of what improvements are needed on a roughly three mile stretch of highway east of Denton.
In spring 2023, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration started planning for potential improvements along MD 404 (Shore Highway) between MD 16 (Harmony Road) and MD 16 (Greenwood Road) in Caroline County.
According to SHA, the study team will assess the transportation needs along MD 404, including traffic operations, safety, and pedestrian and bicyclist accommodations. Known as a Planning and Environmental Linkages Study, the effort will identify and prioritize individual, standalone projects within the corridor.
Officials expect the study to identify the needs and recommend corresponding improvements to move into the preliminary design phase. It is anticipated to be completed in spring 2024.
SHA spokesman Charlie Gischlar called the effort to gather information, and eventually implement solutions to problems on the highway, “a very localized project.”
“It’s going to help us form an overall consensus to improve that corridor,” Gischlar said of the input being sought from motorists, pedestrians, bicyclists, neighbors and others.
The improvements on a project of this nature could possibly range from spot improvements at individual sites to eventual dualization, and the SHA is relying on public input now to to help the determine the necessary and appropriate course of action.
“This planning study is an approach to transportation decision-making supported by the Federal Highway Administration that considers environmental, community and economic goals early in the planning stage and carries them through project development, including design and construction,” states information to the SHA survey website. “This can lead to a seamless decision-making process that minimizes duplication of effort, promotes environmental stewardship and reduces delays in project implementation.”
MD 404 at Harmony Road has two lanes in each direction with a median. MD 404 narrows down to one lane with no median just south of Sennett Road to Greenwood Road. The posted speed limit on the stretch of road being studied is 55 mph.
According to SHA, this section of MD 404, which totals about three miles, experiences congestion and delays, primarily during the summer season. In addition, truck traffic serving nearby industrial areas and use of agricultural vehicles will be considered as part of traffic assessments.
The team will continue to engage the community as the study progresses.
If members of the community wish to meet with the team, or if individuals want to be on the project mailing list to be informed of future public meetings, they should contact project manager Carmeletta Harris at 410-545-8522.
SHA is also seeking people to complete a survey to help the study team identify needs along the MD 404 corridor. The survey can be accessed online at https://bit.ly/MDOTSHA-MD404-Denton-MD16-North-Study.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.