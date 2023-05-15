MILLINGTON — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will work during non-peak daytime hours Wednesday and Thursday, May 17-18, to install bridge monitoring equipment on the southbound US 301 (Blue Star Memorial Highway) bridge over Chester River at the Queen Anne’s/Kent County line near Millington.
This work requires a complete closure and detour of US 301 both days between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The detours (see map) are:
Southbound US 301 motorists: Exit at MD 291 west to MD 290 south, then to MD 544 east back to US 301 south.
Northbound US 301 motorists: Exit at MD 544 east, to MD 313 north to MD 291 west back to US 301 north.
Signs will be posted to guide motorists along the detour routes. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and allow a few extra minutes on the detour routes through the town of Millington (northbound) and Crumpton (southbound). All available US 301 lanes will be reopened by 5 p.m. each day. Powers Lane and Rings End Road will be accessed via Pfalzgroff Road during the closure periods.
The State Highway Administration understands lane closures and detours can be an inconvenience, but the work is needed to maintain a safe and reliable transportation system. Drivers are asked to stay alert, stay focused, look for reduced speed limits as well as driving pattern changes, and slow down in construction zones. Motorists in need may dial #77 on their mobile devices for roadside assistance.
For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, visit the project portal. Visit the homepage at roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.
