Shannon Hart named 2023 UM SRH Nurse of the Year

Shown at the UM Shore Regional Health Nurse of the Year Award presentation are Mary Collins, nurse manager, 2 East Multispecialty Unit; Shannon Hart, Nurse of the Year; Jenny Bowie, chief nursing officer; and Ashley Higgs, clinical nurse coordinator.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — Shannon Hart, RN, clinical nurse coordinator on the 2 East Multispecialty Unit at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, has been named SRH’s Nurse of the Year. Hart was chosen by the SRH Nurse Excellence Awards Committee from over 30 nominations. The annual award recognizes nursing excellence achieved through leadership, professionalism, commitment to others and commitment to patient experience.


