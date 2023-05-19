Shannon Hart named 2023 UM SRH Nurse of the Year

Shown at the UM Shore Regional Health Nurse of the Year Award presentation are Mary Collins, nurse manager, 2 East Multispecialty Unit; Shannon Hart, Nurse of the Year; Jenny Bowie, chief nursing officer; and Ashley Higgs, clinical nurse coordinator.
EASTON — Shannon Hart, RN, clinical nurse coordinator on the 2 East Multispecialty Unit at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, has been named SRH’s Nurse of the Year. Hart was chosen by the SRH Nurse Excellence Awards Committee from over 30 nominations. The annual award recognizes nursing excellence achieved through leadership, professionalism, commitment to others and commitment to patient experience.
“I am genuinely honored,” said Hart. “I’ve only ever wanted to be a nurse. This means so much to me.”
“Shannon is a resilient, flexible and dedicated nurse,” wrote fellow team member Ashley Burl, RN, in her nomination. “No matter what the assignment, she strives to interact and build rapport with patients and families in every encounter. Shannon is a hero to all.”
Ten additional nurses received awards in eight categories: Art of Caring, Contagious Positive Attitude, Education/Professional Development, Excellence in Core Values, Excellence in Leadership, Personifies Professionalism, Precepting/Mentoring, and Professional Practice/Excellence in Nursing. Hart won the “Art of Caring” award and was then chosen from among the following category winners for the title of Nurse of the Year:
Art of Caring — Shannon Hart, BSN, RN, 2 East Multispecialty Unit
