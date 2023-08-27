EASTON — Growing up in small town Talbot County, Sharon Pepukayi remembers being a band kid and a varsity athlete, not the difference in her skin color compared to her classmates.
“It was there, but I didn’t notice it, because all my friends, we were field hockey players first; before we were ‘black girl, everybody else white,’ we were softball players,” she said. “Because we were a team, we focused on winning as a team. We had all diverse backgrounds and everything, but we were a team.”
While some of her earliest memories of learning about Martin Luther King Jr.’s efforts in achieving freedom and equality came from Black History Month in school, the more vivid ones came from listening to her parents, who recalled King’s activism and the aftermath that followed his death.
Now the superintendent of Talbot County Public Schools, the same school district that raised her, Pepukayi reflects on King’s dream with a spirit of intent and purpose for today’s students.
King’s dream has been realized in some aspects, she said, depending on the who, what, where and how of each instance, but it ebbs and flows.
“I say ebb and flow because when a situation happens, I think people organize, rally the troops, the advocates come out and the planning begins,” she said. “But the sustainability of that planning is what I think is needed to keep that dream alive, because we all get back into our own little silos, and unless we say, ‘what’s our purposeful action plan?’ or ‘what are we going to do in year one, two, three, so that we see this action?’ or whatever the outcome we’re looking for, comes to fruition.”
New policies being enacted, along with advocacy groups speaking out about race, equality and equity, have contributed to positive change since the 1960s, but an “uncomfortability” of talking about race due to a fear of offending someone or saying the wrong thing remains, Pepukayi said.
“I always say we have to be comfortable with being uncomfortable,” she said. “...It being taboo, race conversations sparking something, I don’t know what, but it sparks something in people that makes them uneasy.”
Having those tough conversations, along with diving into discrepancies in data, are two things Pepukayi has initiated within the school system, where she recognizes work still remains to be done.
Part of her work includes recruiting, promoting and sustaining highly qualified, diverse staff — a staff that’s representative of all students in Talbot County. Another part is tackling the long-standing gaps for African-American, Hispanic, special education, and free and reduced meals students through strategic action plans.
“The state, (the) Blueprint — things are (being put) in place that are saying, ‘This is the expectation, here’s the funding with it, we’re going to measure you on it,’” she said. “I think the accountability has ramped up over the years.”
Coming together with the community through benchmarking, conversations and transparency to form a plan is the key to action moving forward, Pepukayi said.
“So what is it that we want here in the county? And then once we decide on what we want, how are we going get there, and how are we going to measure it so that we know that we’ve met that goal?” she said, adding: “It’s just really spearheading, and continuing to have conversations and having those opportunities, venues, that we can all convene and be able to have the space to do the work.”
