EASTON — Sheriff Joe Gamble has announced the promotion of several members of the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office in various supervisory positions effective Oct. 15.
Marlene Gieraltowski has been promoted to detective sergeant, assistant commander of the Criminal Investigation Division. Gieraltowski just celebrated her 15th year anniversary with the office, where she has been assigned to numerous supervisory positions.
Taylor Leeson, Justin Aita and Cory Willey have been promoted to the rank of sergeant. Leeson, with 11 years of service, and Willey, with eight years of service, will be assigned as supervisors of patrol groups within the Patrol Division. Aita, with seven years of service, will be a supervisor assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division.
Andy Mixon, Jordan Towers and Samuel Faggert have been promoted to the rank of corporal. Mixon, with nine years of service, and Towers, with six years of service, will be assigned as first line supervisors in the Patrol Division. Faggert, with three years of service, is assigned as a first line supervisor in the Criminal Investigation Division.
Xavier Twine was promoted to deputy first class after successfully completing his probationary period and serving two years as a deputy.
Gamble said, “I am very proud of all of our candidates. D/Sgt. Gieraltowski is the first female to achieve the rank of detective sergeant, and I know she and the other criminal investigative supervisors will continue their hard work on complex criminal investigations as well as mentor the younger investigators. Our new patrol supervisors, commonly referred to as the backbone of the office, with their experience and dedication, will teach and mentor our road patrol deputies to continue our excellent service to the community and our citizens.”
The promotional process consisted of a written examination, structured resume, oral interview and a supervisory recommendation. All promoted candidates accomplished these goals to the highest standards of the office. These promotions were hard earned and well deserved, Gamble said.
