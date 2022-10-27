Promotions

From left: Major Scott Mergenthaler, Dfc. Xavier Twine, Cpl. Sam Faggert and Sheriff Joe Gamble.

 TALBOT SHERIFF'S OFFICE

EASTON — Sheriff Joe Gamble has announced the promotion of several members of the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office in various supervisory positions effective Oct. 15.

