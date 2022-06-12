CENTREVILLE — Following a string of mass shootings across the country, the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office has worked with education officials to elevate its presence on school grounds in the final weeks of classes.
“Sadly, I think it’s going to be the new norm,” Sheriff Gary Hofmann said in a June 6 interview. “Not just the deputy in the building, but additional staffing and visibility in and around all schools, including private schools.”
Hofmann said his office has collaborated with other law enforcement agencies to increase the police presence at local schools and act as a visual deterrent. All Queen Anne’s County Public Schools currently have a resource officer assigned to patrol them, Hofmann said.
Though the 2021-22 school year will be finished by the end of June, Hofmann said his office will continue to work with the school board to complete critical incident training and collaborate on further safety measures for the county’s students and staff.
“Our school system has done a great job in being trained in an active critical incident situation, in being prepared as best you can for that kind of situation,” Hofmann said. “No one is ever 100% prepared, but we’re going to stay current with the education and the training through our relationship with the board.”
“The increased visibility within our schools is welcomed and appreciated,” said QA Superintendent of Schools Patricia Saelens. “We look forward to our continued work to ensure all our staff and students remain safe.”
The county’s response comes in the aftermath of several deadly shootings nationwide — “it just seems to be becoming more frequent,” Hofmann said — including one at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. On May 24, an 18-year-old with two semi-automatic rifles killed 19 students and two teachers before being fatally shot by a United States Border Patrol officer.
It was the third-deadliest school shooting in American history, after the 2007 massacre at Virginia Tech University and the 2012 killings at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
