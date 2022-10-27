CENTREVILLE — Concerned Centreville Middle School students and parents notified school officials and Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday night of a threat posted on the instant messaging app SnapChat.
The post said a school shooting was planned for 10:30 a.m. Thursday at CMS and warned the shooter or shooters might show up early.
A phone call went out to Centreville Middle School families after 10 p.m. Wednesday stating the school administration was aware of a threat circulating on social media sites. Notifications also went out via email.
The same message was posted on the school’s Facebook page:
“CMS Families,
“The school administration has been made aware of a threat circulating on social media sites. We are currently conducting an investigation in conjunction with the Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Department to determine the credibility of the threat. Additional information will be shared as it becomes available.
“Queen Anne’s County Public Schools takes these types of incidents very seriously and works together with law enforcement to ensure the safety and security of students, staff, and visitors. Please expect a noticeable police presence at Centreville Middle School until this incident is fully investigated.”
Queen Anne’s County Public Schools are a part of Safe Schools Maryland, where individuals urged to report if they see or hear anything threatening or suspicious. The number is 833-MD-B-Safe (833-632-7233). Callers may remain anonymous.
The Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office may be reached directly by calling the main number, 410-758-0770, or the anonymous tips line, 410-758-6666.
