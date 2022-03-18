EASTON — Following another bomb threat in the Talbot County Public Schools system, the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office and TCPS superintendent addressed the situation and ongoing concerns from the community.
The most recent bomb threat in Talbot County was at Easton High School on Tuesday, March 15, when the school resource officer received information regarding a bomb threat directed at the high school. The threat was posted on social media.
Members from TCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the school Tuesday morning to begin an investigation to determine who posted the threat.
According to police, detectives worked with Instagram and a cell phone company, and eventually determined that the threat was posted by the suspect from inside the school. Detectives worked throughout the day and into the evening scouring through data to identify the suspect.
Police identified the suspect as a student enrolled at the high school and developed evidence to charge the juvenile for posting the social media threat.
The juvenile was charged with threatening mass violence and disturbing school operations, and was referred to the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services. The juvenile was then released to their guardians.
In a press release, the sheriff’s office stated they take these threats very seriously and work diligently to identify persons responsible.
“We encourage parents to have conversations with their students about the seriousness of these types of threats and the educational and financial impact these threats have to our community,” the sheriff’s office wrote.
TCPS Superintendent Kelly Griffith also briefly addressed the recent bomb threat during the March 16 Board of Education meeting.
Griffith said that the school district is limited to what they can do once a case is referred to the Department of Juvenile Services, but it’s important that they continue to educate, even in an alternative setting.
She added that police have caught each of the students who have been responsible for the threats this year. In one case, the school district charged that student for restitution.
Due to the case being in juvenile court, records are sealed and exact figures are unknown. However, restitution for investigating such incidents is likely to be thousands of dollars, according to the sheriff’s office.
“Students make mistakes, we all do,” she said. “We all make mistakes, but if you keep making the same mistake over and over again, it becomes habitual. And when it becomes habitual, you obviously aren’t learning from a consequence.”
Griffith added that the school district needs to look at progressive discipline for students involved in these incidents, but should also look at a variety of ways to intervene and provide measures of support for those students’ families.
