The Sheriff’s Office has seen an uptick in the amount of scams (phone, computer, etc.) reported. Scams are much more than just a nuisance. They can cost people anywhere from a few dollars to their life savings if they don’t know how to spot and report them. Arming themselves with a little bit of knowledge to combat these scammers is the key to not losing their life savings.
Scammers will use promises and threats to induce people to send them money or personal identifying information (social security number, date of birth, etc.). Scams come in many forms but they tend to make the same promises or threats in order to get what they want.
Howto recognize a phone scam
Scammers might pretend to be law enforcement or a federal agency. They may say someone will be arrested, fined or deported if they don’t take action immediately and send money and/or information. The goal is to scare people into paying or furnishing information. However, real law enforcement and federal agencies will not call and threaten anyone. Law enforcement agencies will not call to solicit money in any form for any reason.
Scammers might say a person has been “specially selected” for an offer or that they have won a lottery. If you have to pay or send money to get your prize, it’s a scam.
Scammers will pressure people into making a decision immediately.
Scammers will often ask people to send payment by wiring money; putting money on a gift card, prepaid card, reloadable card, Green Dot card or Google Play card; money transfer apps like Cash App; and Bit Coin transactions. These methods of payment are extremely difficult for law enforcement to track and make it almost impossible to get your money back.
Government agencies will not make unsolicited calls to verify or confirm personal information.
Remember that scammers can “spoof” phone numbers and make it look like they are calling from legitimate law enforcement agencies, governmental agencies as well as businesses and companies.
Scammers can also access public websites and learn enough information to make it seem like the call is legitimate.
Recent scams we have seen
A person receives an unsolicited message on their phone or computer advising there is a virus or malicious software on their electronic device. A person makes a call to the “customer service” phone line and is told what the problem is. The scammers will then tell the person that they need to send cash or gift cards to rectify some kind of problem with their electronic device. Computer companies will never ask someone to send cash, a cashier’s check or gift cards.
Calls about a problem with social security numbers. Scammers may claim a person’s social security number is “suspended” and you need to send gift cards, Google Play cards or wire money to “un-suspend” it.
Calls about an arrest warrant for a person or a family member and the need to send bail money for a loved one who has been arrested.
Calls about a rebate they can receive regarding an electric bill.
Calls about vehicles’ warranties.
A response to items listed for sale on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace or other web based ads. The scammer will send a check in an amount that is well above the asking price for the item being sold. The scammer will ask the seller to send back a portion of this check for shipping costs. The check is fraudulent and by the time the bank discovers it, you are out hundreds or thousands of dollars.
Things the public can do
The number one thing people can do to protect themselves is to not answer calls from numbers they don’t recognize. If you do answer but don’t know the caller or have suspicions the call is a scam, just hang up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.