CAMBRIDGE — A liberator, a sharpshooter, an admiral, a chief, a mayor and seven more are celebrated in a huge outdoor mural featuring their colorful, towering images in downtown Cambridge.
The 10 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Dorchester Women’s Mural drew over 200 people gathered beneath a cloudless sky Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Main Street Gallery in downtown Cambridge.
The mural, a public art project of the nonprofit Cambridge Community Arts Foundation Inc., “features 12 remarkable Dorchester-based women, past and present,” CCAF President Theresa Knight McFadden stated in a July 7 news release.
The mural needed no unveiling. Residents and visitors have watched Baltimore muralist Bridget Cimino paint the images for months. Faces and colorful details emerged as the artist and her crew worked from her grid and painted the striking original design on the 67-foot by 18-foot cinder block “canvas.”
“(The dedication is) way more of a to-do than I expected,” Cimino said. “It’s really cool actually. It was a great experience; this little town is so wonderful.”
McFadden praised Cimino’s design as “bold, energetic, and uplifting,” noting that she won in a competition among a field of 17 proposals submitted in 2021.
Several women depicted in the mural were present at the dedication, as well as several state and local officials, “to celebrate the permanent recognition of the ‘sheroes’ of our community,” McFadden stated. Two of those officials or political candidates attending were State Sen. Addie Eckardt, R-37-Mid-Shore, and currently Cambridge mayoral candidate, and Democratic Candidate for Talbot County Council Naomi Hyman.
Hyman called the mural “absolutely breathtaking.” Eckardt said it was “an incredible work of art. In addition to our existing collection, it captures the talent of the area.”
Following the dedication, McFadden said CCAF members were pleased with the ceremony. “We were overjoyed. We had no idea that the women that we had chosen were going to be such fantastic speakers.”
“I just thought their talks were just so heartfelt and beautiful and touching — just one after the other. They were funny. They were touching. They seemed so, so happy to be there. The crowd was so receptive. I mean, we were just basking in the warmth of that joyful day,” McFadden said.
Dorchester’s ‘sheroes’
The Mural Selection Committee initially chose seven nationally recognized women with ties to Dorchester County: Yogananda Pittman, former acting chief of the U.S. Capitol Police; Civil Rights activist Gloria Richardson; Vice Admiral Sara A. Joyner, the first female carrier strike fighter squadron leader; Harriet Tubman, abolitionist and “Moses to her people”; Anna Ella Carroll, key advisor to President Lincoln during the Civil War; Bea Arthur, actress of stage, screen and television; and champion sharp-shooter Annie Oakley.
During the first half of 2022, the committee, with input from the community at large, chose to add five additional women, noted for their extraordinary contributions in Dorchester history: Mayor Victoria Jackson-Stanley, first woman and first African American mayor of Cambridge (serving for three terms); Dr. Lida Orem Meredith, the first woman doctor in Dorchester County, especially noted for her service to the underprivileged; Fronie Jones, matriarch of a legendary 60-year, multi-generational crab picking family at J.M. Clayton’s; first woman Chief Donna Wolf Mother Abbott of the Nause Waiwash Band of Indians; and Dakota Abbott Flowers, six-time champion muskrat skinner, and a former Miss Outdoors.
Pittman attended in uniform as an assistant chief of the U.S. Capitol Police. The Cambridge native began her remarks with her mother Patsy’s favorite prayer, the 23rd Psalm, as many bowed their heads.
Chosen to lead the force as acting chief for seven months following the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, Pittman serves today as assistant chief of police for Protective and Intelligence Operations. Her successor, Chief J. Thomas Manger, attended the event.
“It doesn’t take much to convince me to come back (home) – usually just an invitation to a bushel of crabs will just about do it every time,” Pittman said as many laughed and nodded their heads. “But when I was chosen to have my face displayed on this mural with other notable women of this community, I would have walked from Washington, D.C., to be here today.”
She thanked her colleagues, family, friends, teachers, law enforcement officers, civic leaders and members of Bethel AME Church. “I did not get to where I am today because of any exceptional talents or abilities,” she said. “I have stood on the shoulders, leaned on the shoulders and cried on the shoulders of so many others right here in this community.”
“I owe a lot to Cambridge, Maryland,” Pittman said. “Cambridge has taught me that respect for all human beings is essential.”
Vice Admiral Joyner is a native of Hoopers Island and the first female strike fighter pilot to command a United States Navy fighter squadron and a carrier air wing. She wore a crisp white uniform decorated with the many ribbons that record her service and valor.
Joyner thanked her husband and family who joined her and spoke of her appreciation of the Eastern Shore and her home county, and especially of the schools that educated her.
In her work at the Pentagon and in Washington, she said she runs into “fantastic people who come from the Eastern Shore and really excel, and a lot of them are from this area, Cambridge, Easton, and then Dorchester County writ large. And I really call that a testament to the types of people that are raised here.”
“I had great opportunities and that foundation was formed here in Cambridge, and on Hoopers Island, and the grit that defines the people of this area, because when people told you no, you knew how to get through that. That's something you learn here. ‘No’ is not an answer you accept; that's just something you overcome,” she said as many local folks nodded and said yes and applauded.
Applause and cheers greeted former Cambridge Mayor Victoria Jackson-Stanley as she was introduced and when she wrapped up her remarks. She credited God, family, friends, educators and sorority sisters for her success, and dedicated her remarks to her mother, Betty Jackson.
“The community of Cambridge has made us all part of history, if you will,” Jackson-Stanley said. “I never thought of myself as being history … I didn't (serve as mayor) for that. I did it because I love Cambridge. I love this community.”
“This community has made me who I am,” she said. “And I'm proud to say I'm from Cambridge, Maryland, first. And I'm proud to say I'm the first female person of color — that still boggles my mind — to be mayor of Cambridge.”
Standing beneath the image of her Aunt Harriet, Ernestine “Tina” Martin Wyatt, Tubman’s third great-grandniece, told those assembled about her Aunt Harriet’s faith in God. “She accepted her purpose (given by God) to liberate herself, family and others,” Wyatt said.
Wyatt aimed to enhance Tubman’s reputation as, not only a woman of faith and a liberator, but also as a scout and spy during the Civil War. “She was the first woman, first African American woman and only enslaved woman to lead a military raid, so please give her a hand.” In 2021, Tubman was inducted into the Military Intelligence Hall of Fame at Fort Huachuca, Arizona.
“She sought to help preserve a union that did not want her, nor looked at her as a human being,” Wyatt said. “Aunt Harriet — a woman who was selfless, intelligent, discerning, a woman of honor and integrity, a woman that believed in partnership and working with others for a common goal …. This woman sought democracy for all.”
In a press release, McFadden stated, “What these women have in common is the indelible imprint of Dorchester’s rich heritage as waterfront communities, where lives tied to the land and water can stimulate the imagination of women with humble beginnings to have faith that anything they can imagine themselves doing, can be done by doing it. We hope that the stories of these women will prompt other young women to strike out on any path that excites their passions.”
The project’s progress
Cimino submitted her design when the committee announced their request for proposals in March 2021, she told the ceremony attendees. From 17 proposals, the committee selected three finalists, who made requested revisions.
“I was very excited to get the call from them,” Cimino told the crowd. “It was good vindication; I needed the win.”
Cimino’s “eye-popping design wowed the selection panel,” Linda Starling told the gathered crowd. “Bridget had the brilliant idea to extend the work over to the other side, so that we could honor even more deserving women.”
Cimino described how her process of painting the design raised questions among those watching from the street.
“The way I do stuff is I have all the big blank spaces filled in with flat paint, and then I go over top of them with detail. So, when people just see a blank, flat face with no shading on it, they get a little nervous and they're like, ‘What the heck are you doing, lady?’ And I'm like, ‘Trust the process’ and it all starts to come together.”
Cimino said she received “overwhelmingly positive” feedback from passersby as she worked from dawn to dusk.
“The cool thing about this project was to actually meet people who still know the people who are in the mural, or knew them at some point,” she said. “I had Harriet Tubman’s relatives come up and talk to me, and relatives of every single person who talked to me, and the actual people in some instances. It was just so cool because I felt like I knew these women by studying their faces and painting them all day long, and then to actually get to see them. In some cases when the relatives came up, I could see the resemblance.”
McFadden said the mural and the dedication ceremony had a profound effect on some who attended. “People came up to me in tears afterwards — they said they were so touched,” she said. “We were just thrilled. It just seemed like a really wonderful bringing together of the community.”
“We are so grateful to the Maryland State Arts Council’s visionary Public Art Across Maryland grant program which committed lead funding for the mural,” McFadden said. The mural cost just under $30,000, she said. She also gave a “huge shout-out to volunteer project manager Mike Starling, who worked tirelessly.”
“But it all started locally with individual seed contributions from leaders in the community, as well as start-up funds from a cross-section of community organizations including the Dorchester Center for the Arts, the Cambridge Arts and Entertainment District, and the George B. Todd fund of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation. We thank them one and all.”
Canvas prints for $75, posters for $15 and bookmarks for $1 of the Dorchester Women’s Mural are for sale at the Main Street Gallery, 518 Poplar St., Cambridge.
