VIENNA — A gathering of more than 70 family and other loved ones gathered to commemorate the life and work of the late Shirley Jackson on what would have been her 87th birthday.
The commemoration was held on Friday at Handsell, where Jackson served as a trustee, one of the many places she invested her time, energy and love.
“Although Shirley is not physically present, her gentleness and wisdom still guides us on our journey,” fellow Handsell trustee Midge Ingersoll said. “Her voice is still heard at our meetings as we plan programming and as we develop this beautiful site to be a home fore three cultures.
Ingersoll shared the story of arriving at Handsell after Jackson’s death to look for a spot to plant a memorial tree, a willow oak.
As she approached Handsell’s Memorial to the Enslaved, a 6.5 ton stone paying tribute to those that lived and labored on the grounds as slaves, she found a large feather. “Shirley, is this where you want us to plant the tree?” Ingersoll recalled saying out loud as she held up the feather she found that day.
During the smudging ceremony, as Nanticoke Indian Tribe member Herman Johnson explained the fragrant items being burned and the meaning behind each, a bald eagle flew over Handsell, a symbol too powerful to be dismissed as a coincidence.
Friends and family in turn stood and spoke, sharing stories about Jackson’s involvement in the community and anecdotes about personal interactions with her.
Bill Jarman told a story about being with Jackson when someone asked him for help with a new volunteer role. “You volunteer too much,” she told. “YOU volunteer too much,” Jarmon said he responded, before Jackson’s next response: “Hush.”
The story, and the delivery, drew laughter, but the unspoken implication rang out — as much as she had done and was doing, Jackson never viewed it as too much.
Shirley’s sister, Lillian Jackson-Morris closed the ceremony with a song, its lyrics another poignant tribute to a woman who freely gave so much of herself: “The work that you’ve done, the service you gave and the life that you lived speaks for you.”
