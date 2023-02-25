ANNAPOLIS — Members of the Eastern Shore Behavioral Coalition outlined legislative priorities with Shore lawmakers Friday, primarily focusing on bills expanding access to mental health treatment services.
Tina Brown, director of Eastern Shore Crisis Response, spoke on the 9-8-8 Trust Fund bill — legislation that would require the governor to include a $12 million appropriation to the trust fund. The fund provides reimbursement for costs related to maintaining the number as a crisis hotline, along with developing a statewide initiative for coordination and delivery of behavioral health crisis services.
The Eastern Shore has two of the state’s eight 988 call centers. About 80% of calls to 988 are resolved over the phone. Fully funding 988 will allow call centers in Maryland to assist the public by phone, text or chat while keeping the abandonment rate to 10% or less, Brown said.
The availability of 988 also means less visits to the emergency room and a reduced load on the 911 system.
“It is really important to understand that 988 is more than a suicide hotline — it’s the bridge to our crisis system and the first step for help for anyone who is in crisis with suicidal thoughts, who is experiencing a mental health crisis or substance use crisis,” she said, later adding that support for the bill will help ensure that Marylanders in crisis can get timely responses no matter where they live.
Sarah Fegan, a behavioral health coordinator for children and adolescents at Mid-Shore Behavioral Health, detailed Senate Bill 255 and House Bill 322, bills that would expand home- and community-based behavioral health services for children and youth. The current level of services available statewide isn’t sufficient for maintaining youth in their home communities, which results in hospitalizations, long waiting lists and out of home placements for youth in crisis, she said.
The legislation will ensure that targeted case management services using a high-fidelity wraparound model are available to provide more intensive support in the community for youth in need. It will also open access to additional targeted case management services for families with private insurance.
Currently, there are a limited number of slots for privately insured children and adolescents to receive targeted case management services, which leaves many on a waiting list. A lot of youth end up regressing during the waiting period, leading to hospitalizations and out of home placement, Fegan said.
The coalition also supports legislation establishing the Behavioral Health Workforce Investment Fund, which would reimburse costs for training, recruiting, placing and retaining behavioral health professionals.
While there’s a shortage in mental health professionals statewide, the Eastern Shore is particularly affected, with Caroline County being one of the most critical, said Holly Ireland, the executive director of Corsica River Mental Health Services and Crossroads Community, Inc. The ratio of mental health professionals to population is usually one to a few hundred, but in Caroline, the ratio is one mental health professional to over a thousand residents, she said.
Another piece of legislation critical to Eastern Shore residents is the Preserve Telehealth Access Act of 2023, which extends telehealth access, reimbursement and coverage for the next two years. The current structure is set to expire in several months.
Andrew Pons, an addictions counselor with Chester River Behavioral Health, said an unforeseen benefit from pandemic restrictions was the development of virtual access for mental health and substance use disorder treatment.
While the number of clients was initially lower than pre-COVID times, once the telehealth system was more established, he saw more compliance and participation, along with being able to engage a broader service area.
“People in the lower socioeconomic scale here on the Eastern Shore frequently have transportation problems and poor bandwidth,” he said. “In addition to virtual meetings using Zoom and other platforms, we’re also able to use audio for people that could not afford the computer technology or (were) unfamiliar with it, but they were able to remain compliant with it and progress in treatment.”
Pons added that he spoke with the head of Kent County’s parole and probation division, who also noticed more compliance and efficiency within the system.
Legislation establishing certified community behavioral health clinics is also a priority for the Eastern Shore, said Dimitri Cavathas, the CEO of Lower Shore Clinic. The bill would expand the model of care statewide to ensure that Marylanders can access comprehensive, high-quality mental health and addiction treatment when they need it.
“Being able to deliver service not only in the clinics but also to the community, to people’s homes, to really reach for people that are in real desperate need of multiple issues and multiple healthcare issues — this is a great model,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.