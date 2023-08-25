WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen and Sen. Ben Cardin announced the inclusion of over $34 million in key Senate Committee legislation for community-led projects in Maryland, including four on the Eastern Shore.
These funds, included at the senators’ request, support a wide array of projects to improve public transit, trail networks, roads, bridges, affordable housing, and community and economic development.
These projects are part of the Senate Appropriations THUD Subcommittee’s proposed funding legislation for fiscal year 2024, which was released as part of the annual Congressional Appropriations process and passed on a bipartisan basis by the full Senate Appropriations Committee.
“One of our top priorities is securing federal investments to support vital initiatives in our communities. That’s why, working together, Federal Team Maryland fought for these funds that will help reconnect communities, modernize our infrastructure and link more Marylanders to public transit, affordable housing, job opportunities, and more,” Van Hollen said in a news release. “This federal funding makes a real impact, and we’re committed to working to get these investments over the finish line.”
The bill will proceed to consideration before the full Senate — funding is not finalized until the Appropriations bills are passed by the full Senate, reconciled with the House of Representatives, and signed into law by the President.
There are four Eastern Shore projects included in the funding legislation.
The Benedictine School in Caroline County is slated to receive $1.8 million to renovate the residential facility’s outdated living areas and health facilities to better suit the needs of students and their families.
Habitat for Humanity Choptank is slated to receive $450,000 to prepare sites in Ward 3 in Cambridge for the construction of safe, affordable and energy-efficient homes to help low-income families achieve sustainable homeownership.
Mace’s Lane Community Center is slated to receive $1 million to be used for the final phase of renovation of the historic Mace’s Lane School into a museum and community center that will house a Boys & Girls Club, youth sports, education and cultural programs, community meeting space and senior services.
Kent Attainable Housing Inc. is slated to receive $810,000 in funding to support the construction of affordable homes for families in Chestertown and Butlertown. In addition to constructing housing units for first-time buyers, the program provides financial literacy and support services to help residents budget and establish good credit.
“Creating and maintaining livable and functional communities are at the heart of THUD appropriations. It’s critical that we provide federal support for locally driven Maryland projects, both through Congressionally Directed Spending and through competitive grant programs that support our roads, bridges, trails, ports, and transit systems, as well as affordable housing,” Cardin said. “These projects advance many of our top priorities, including new funding for the Franklin-Mulberry Corridor in Baltimore and continued capital funding for WMATA. In the coming weeks I will be urging my colleagues in Congress to enact these investments in final appropriations legislation for FY2024.”
