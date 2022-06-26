EASTON — The overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court Friday drew mixed reactions across the Mid-Shore.
The 5-4 decision holds there is no constitutional right to an abortion, leaving the decision in the hands of individual states. The decision does not outlaw abortion and does not affect state laws in Maryland that make abortion legal. Marylanders approved abortion rights by a 2-1 margin in 1992.
Roz Appel of Kent Island said she thinks the Supreme Court made a terrible decision.
“I’m pro-life and pro-choice. I believe abortion is a moral issue and not a legal one. They’re ruling on morality. The last time I checked we’re a democracy, not a theocracy. I’m old enough to remember botched abortions when women died, became infertile and had children who were unwanted,” Appel said.
Anne Shuler of Denton said, “This is a tragic turning back of history. Especially after all three recent appointments to the Supreme Court vowed to uphold accepted rule of law! Maybe it is the push we need to help get people out to the polls to vote in the midterm elections! Also, maybe now we will move forward to codify a woman’s right to choose.”
Elaine Harrison of Crumpton called Friday’s ruling a sad day and said she is anti-government control of her body. She had a D&C, a procedure used in miscarriages as well as abortions, to remove dead fetal tissue from her body.
“This allowed me to move on and have real, live babies that are my beautiful sons today. I am horrified for future women who will face what I faced, missed miscarriages,” Harrison said. “My children exist because I had this exact procedure.”
The decision to have the D&C was made by her and her doctor, without government intervention.
“The government needs to stay out of my uterus,” she said.
A St. Michaels woman who didn’t want to be identified said, “This is terrible. This is ridiculous. Now women will have to go out in the dead of night to have abortions done illicitly. I think it is absolutely wrong.”
Bishop Joel Marcus Johnson, retired Anglican bishop of the Chesapeake, said, “My first reaction I had was mixed, in that I am dumbfounded that such an enormous law with so many facets has been dealt with in one fell swoop, without consideration of the many reasons which may prompt a woman to make a decision to have an abortion. Among these reasons may be personal physical health of the mother or the baby, mental health, ability to provide, and now and then, pressures within the family. Most of all I am surprised that the court made no room for cases of incest, rape, or other health factors.”
In counseling families, Johnson said he could not remember a single instance of being asked when life begins.
“Rather, the reasons for my questions have been on the moral side and only very rarely on the religious side. I might add that I’ve only been here (in the U.S.) for 30 years, and it is only since living here that I have been aware of laws forbidding abortions for enslaved women, laws that are over 150 years old and even though those laws are no longer on the books, they are like ghosts that still influence lawmakers whether they are legislators or jurists,” Johnson said. “Being retired it’s one of those things that I don’t have to deal with, but which has given me some time to really understand the male dominance that women have had to live under.”
Kristin Weed of Kent Island said she was both sad and angry upon hearing the court’s ruling.
“I’m more in shock than anything else. We’re in 2022, and this is happening. This is the saddest thing. I’m just so angry,” Weed said. “I am ashamed today to be an American because of this. This is a sad day for Americans, not just women.”
She said she was thankful for her mom who raised her to be a strong independent woman.
“I love my country, but I feel like everything I knew growing up is now getting ripped away,” Weed said. “Do I like abortion? No. I don’t think anyone does.”
A woman who decides to have an abortion is making the decision that’s right for her; she discusses it with her doctor and her family; it’s nobody else’s business, Weed said.
One has to ask themselves what the real reason behind the court’s ruling is, she said.
“Unfortunately, this is not about babies; this has never been about babies,” Weed said, adding if it were, there’d be things like universal prenatal and maternal care, guaranteed parental leave, things like free access to lactation consultants, diapers and formula.
She thinks it’s a matter of church and state being mixed, and a way to control women and others.
Weed is a mom and stepmom with two sons, an infant and a tween. She said she’s sad this is the world they’re going to grow up in.
“As a woman it’s terrifying,” she said. “You can see where we’re trending and where it’s going.”
Justice Clarence Thomas, who was part of the majority overturning Roe v. Wade, issued a separate opinion Friday urging his fellow justices to overturn other Supreme Court rulings that protect such things as access to contraceptives and same-sex marriage.
“We are not united right now and it’s ugly, and it just makes me want to cry for my son and for my friends who have little girls,” Weed said. “The American people have been failed. Forget what party you supported. There’s more coming down the pike.”
Elaine McNeil of Centreville, chairman of the Queen Anne’s County Democratic Central Committee, said she was both dismayed and disappointed by the decision.
“The Supreme Court has taken away an established right that has been with us for 50 years. A woman should be able to determine her own health issues in consultation with her physician,” McNeil said. “This is a step that might please religious fundamentalists and people fond of the patriarchy, but it is a giant step backwards for women and men both.”
Carol Voyles of Easton, communications chair of the Talbot County Democratic Forum, was also opposed to the court’s decision.
“Naturally, I don’t think they are going in the right direction,” Voyles said. “I just don’t see how overturning 50 years of precedent works in a nation that is already so divided. I guess some people would call that a saving factor, but dividing the nation when so many people probably can’t afford to travel for an abortion doesn’t seem like a good idea no matter what you believe. I didn’t really think a whole lot about it myself before Roe v. Wade. I guess I just think it’s a shame that we have to dump on this heavy subject with everything our nation is experiencing at this point. I’m also glad to live in Maryland.”
State Sen. Addie Eckardt, R-37-Mid-Shore, said the Democratic leadership in the Maryland General Assembly had anticipated the possible overturning of Roe and passed measures establishing a legal right to abortion, a measure included in the insurance coverage this legislative session.
Eckardt said she opposed the abortion on demand that is currently legal in Maryland.
Sharon Finecey, executive director of Choices Pregnancy Center in Easton, welcomed the ruling.
“The overturning of Roe v. Wade is the beginning of women being respected and empowered. The reality of the emotional and physical havoc that abortion causes women is now a noted fact! But this is just the beginning. Now each state has the power to make the abortion laws. This next election will be important for the safety of the unborn,” Finecey said.
“Today at Planned Parenthood we are devastated,” Planned Parenthood of Maryland President and CEO Karen J. Nelson said Friday.
Nelson said the court’s decision to overturn Roe, “was not unexpected,” and in fact had been expected “for a long time,” but that the nationwide Planned Parenthood organization of which PPM is a part, “always had contingency plans.”
She said abortion care was added to the state’s public health code in a 1992 referendum, and the Abortion Care Access bill, she said, “expanded the number of providers and created equity for abortion care coverage under insurance and Medicaid, as well as created a training program ... (for) abortion providers.”
“Abortion care remains legal and available in this state,” Nelson said.
The Maryland Right to Life organization issued a news release stating, “Today’s Supreme Court decision marks a monumental victory for children and families in America and more broadly, a victory for democracy and our Constitution.”
According to the release, Maryland was one of the first states to codify Roe and as a result the state has the fourth highest rate of abortions per capita.
“The real work has just begun in Maryland,” said Laura Bogley, MRTL legislative director.
Christina Aufderheide, Mike Detmer and Angela Price contributed to this article.
