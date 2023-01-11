Ken Kozel signs CON for UMSRH

Ken Kozel, president and CEO of UM Shore Regional Health, signs the official Certificate of Need document for the proposed regional medical center in Easton.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — The University of Maryland Shore Regional Health officially filed a Certificate of Need application with the Maryland Health Care Commission for its Regional Medical Center at Easton project Jan. 6.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.