EASTON — The University of Maryland Shore Regional Health officially filed a Certificate of Need application with the Maryland Health Care Commission for its Regional Medical Center at Easton project Jan. 6.
“Filing the CON application for the new Regional Medical Center is a significant accomplishment and an important next step in the advancement of our integrated health care delivery system for Maryland’s Mid-Shore,” said Ken Kozel, president and CEO of UM Shore Regional Health. “Our growing communities expect and deserve access to a state-of-the-art center with advanced clinical care.”
Filing the application marks another important step toward opening the new hospital and medical services building on the SRH-owned site near the Talbot County Community Center.
“The filing of the CON marks a landmark moment for UM SRH and UMMS,” said Mohan Suntha, MD, MBA, president and CEO of UMMS. “Our investments over the last decade across Maryland’s Mid-Shore counties have laid the groundwork for UM SRH to deliver better outcomes for patients from Hoopers Island to Rock Hall and everywhere in between, and this is the latest project to bring 21st century care and technology to the Shore.”
UM Shore Regional Health’s proposal is to build a new facility to replace the current hospital on Washington Street, parts of which date back to the early 1900s.
The new location is 3.5 miles from the existing facility and is slated to occupy over 230 acres off Longwoods Road near the intersection of U.S. Route 50 adjacent to the Talbot County Community Center.
The new facility will provide greater visibility, easier and safer access for ambulance and helicopter transport, along with ample parking for patients, staff and visitors.
The main hospital tower is proposed as a six-level, roughly 325,000 square foot building. An adjacent medical office and outpatient services building will span 60,000 feet.
The CON application proposes constructing a total of 147 beds, including 122 acute inpatient beds and 25 observation beds. The number of inpatient beds is determined by 2022 data, analysis and projection made by MHCC and the state’s Office of Health Care Quality.
The existing facility has 146 beds.
The application also proposes 27 emergency department treatment bays, seven operating rooms and a ground level helipad.
Building a replacement hospital has been identified as a need since Shore Health System’s affiliation with University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) in 2006. As healthcare delivery models became more complex, particularly in rural areas, a subsequent merger with Chester River Health System to form UM Shore Regional Health in 2013 occurred.
This led UM SRH and UMMS leaders to take a broader view and opportunity to work with community partners throughout the five-county region to create an integrated facility and clinical service delivery plan to reimagine and improve health care delivery across roughly 2,000 square miles of rural communities.
UM SRH has spent the last several years laying the ground work for the advancement of the new Regional Medical Center by making investments in other key supporting projects identified in the System’s plan. The completion of the freestanding medical facility in Cambridge, several medical pavilions and stand-alone emergency rooms in the region, urgent care centers in Denton, Easton and Kent Island, and numerous major equipment upgrades have totaled over $150M in capital investments. Plans are also moving forward in Chestertown with the construction of an Aging and Wellness Center on its current campus.
“We are so grateful for our communities’ patience and trust as we have implemented key strategies to improve health care access and services to each of the counties of the Mid-Shore,” Kozel said. “As part of our CON application, we are honored to include multiple letters of support from state, county, city and town officials, health departments, law enforcement, chambers of commerce, educational institutions, safety-net health care providers, and economic development agencies in all five counties of our service area. We are also incredibly appreciative of Gov. Larry Hogan, who earmarked $100 million in proposed funding for the project in his Fiscal Year 2024 budget recommendation.”
The timeline of the project will be dependent on many required regulatory steps, but the proposed schedule anticipates open the new regional medical center in the summer of 2028.
