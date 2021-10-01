EASTON — Staff members working for the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health system will be placed on unpaid leave starting Friday, Oct. 1, and will eventually face the loss of their jobs if they don’t comply with the health care system’s vaccine mandate.
Health care workers and community members in the Mid-Shore region who are against the mandated vaccination have taken to the streets, local meetings and social media to spread awareness for what they deem to be an unfair condition of employment. The morning prior to the mandate going into effect, about a dozen employees and supporters stood outside the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton to convey their dismay with the policy.
Concerns first arose in early June after the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), the parent company of Shore Regional Health, announced the new requirement. A UMMS news release explained that all staff members across the system who were not vaccinated by Sept. 1 were required to participate in weekly COVID testing at no cost to the individual.
Staff members who did not receive their vaccination, an approved exemption — religious or medical — or a temporary deferral for pregnancy by Oct. 1 are now considered to be non-compliant with the system’s COVID policy.
Shore Regional Health will be enforcing UMMS’s administrative procedures for non-compliance, which include written warnings and unpaid administrative leave for a period of 30 days or until the staff member complies with the policy, whichever comes first. Staff members who don’t comply with the policy by the end of the 30-day period are considered to have resigned from their position, said Michael Schwartzberg, a spokesperson for UMMS.
Health care workers at the Shore Medical Center in Easton advised that earlier in the week, their superiors within the hospital gave them a rough number of 250 employees that will be affected by the new policy. Shore Regional Health initially did not confirm the exact number of employees that will be placed on administrative leave starting on Oct. 1.
But the hospital later said on Oct. 1 there were approximately 50 unvaccinated employees on staff. Hospital officials also point out there are COVID vaccine mandates for health care workers issued by the state of Maryland and Biden administration.
UMMS issued their statement on vaccination requirements for employees on June 9 — two months prior to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's Aug. 18 announcement that all hospital employees statewide were required to be vaccinated by Sept. 1 or submit to weekly testing.
Local hospital staff members against the mandate have expressed frustrations and sadness toward their employer for their stance on the mandate. A longtime health care worker within the Shore Regional Health system, who asked to not be named, said that she feels that the staff members’ questions on the mandate and choice to make their own medical decisions had not been honored by hospital administration.
“Our issue is that we’ve had a lot of questions asked about the vaccine and about the mandate, and we’ve not gotten those questions answered,” she said. “We are being forced to get the vaccine or lose our jobs.”
The health care worker told The Star Democrat that hospital administration tells their staff that the vaccine is safe, effective and “our way to end this pandemic.” However, when staff members brought up concerns about the vaccine not being as safe or as effective as originally perceived, they’re told that they’re hearing false information or that they don’t believe in science — even though they do, she said.
She pointed out that a lot of information about adverse effects, such as sickness or heart issues from the vaccine, is not being given to the general public.
The Vaccine Adverse Effects Reporting System (VAERS), a CDC and FDA-managed website, tracks adverse events reported by health care professionals and vaccine manufacturers. It also tracks self-reported adverse events submitted by individuals who have received vaccines.
“None of us are anti-vax, that is not what this is about,” the worker said of her fellow protesting colleagues. “This is about an anti-mandate; we don’t want to be mandated to take a vaccine that we don’t feel comfortable with yet, and that’s what’s happening.”
Shore Regional Health spokesperson Trena Williamson stated that health care workers in the system are “held to a higher standard” in service to the vulnerable patients in their care.
As of Sept. 30, approximately 96 percent of Shore Regional Health’s full-time staff members are fully compliant with the system’s vaccination policy — which includes being fully vaccinated or having one the limited exemptions or deferrals. Officials from Shore Regional Health and UMMS did not provide a number of employees in the region's hospital system.
However, the health care system is not losing hope for their non-compliant employees, even after the Oct. 1 deadline. Williamson said that they value all of their staff members and consider them to be Shore Regional Health’s “greatest asset.” After the deadline passes, vaccination clinics with the choice of all three vaccines will continue to be offered for hospital staff, and the system will continue to work with team members to abide by this new policy, she said in a statement Sept. 30.
The health care worker also pointed out that even individuals who are fully vaccinated can spread COVID, get sick or die from the virus, just like the unvaccinated. However, regardless of vaccination status, she said that every staff member in her hospital is still employing the same universal precautions against COVID: wearing a N95 mask, a surgical mask, eye protection and gloves.
“We’re still hand washing and we’re still doing all of those things, staying home if you’re sick, and you know, I’m not sure what more we could do,” she said.
This story has been updated.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.