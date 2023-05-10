Rookie Therapist of the Year

UM Shore Regional Health recently celebrated Kendall Dixon, BS, RRT, center, who received the “Rookie Therapist of the Year” award from the Maryland/District of Columbia Society for Respiratory Care. With Dixon are, Steve Eisemann, BS, RRT, director, Respiratory Services, UM SRH, left; and LuAnn Brady, MSPH, senior vice president and chief operating officer, right.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — Kendall Dixon, BS, RRT, a respiratory therapist with University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, recently received the “Rookie Therapist of the Year” award from the Maryland/District of Columbia Society for Respiratory Care.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.