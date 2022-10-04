Bacteria Monitoring Bottle at Choptank River.jpg

ShoreRivers has started tracking sources of bacteria pollution at sites that consistently fail in the span of a season. This additional level of data will help ShoreRivers hone in on chronic causes of pollution in waterways and identify mitigation strategies.

EASTON — By collecting, analyzing and distributing data on bacteria levels in waterways, ShoreRivers aims to provide the public with the information needed to make educated decisions about contact with the water. This year, ShoreRivers monitored bacteria levels at 45 sites around the region, a major expansion from last year’s 32 sites, providing a critical public health service for communities and identifying pollution hotspots for future restoration efforts.

