Bay views
Should face masks be required for students returning to school this fall?
- By DOUG BISHOP
-
-
- 0
Trending Now
-
Boy, 13, dies in accidental drowning after being stuck under mower
-
St. Michaels fires town manager Jean Weisman after 37 years of employment
-
Biden's warning: To take on U.S. government “You’ll need F-15s and maybe nuclear weapons”
-
Easton man accused of raping child waives right to jury trial, plans to take plea deal
-
Early morning fire at Easton home causes $100K damage
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.