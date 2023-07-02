EASTON — Easton Public Works was replacing the damaged sidewalk on Penny Lane on Thursday.
Dustin Otto, Easton Public Works construction crew division manager, said the project will continue into next week. He said that the crew has been inspecting concrete throughout the entire Waylands neighborhood for “tree damage.”
Tree damage what happens when the roots of trees grow near the surface of the ground, pushing up and making the sidewalk uneven. Otto said that when the town-owned trees are to blame for this, the town takes care of the issue at no cost to the residents.
Easton Public Works Supervisor Glenn Towers said the tree damage on Penny Lane had caused the sidewalk to become a tripping hazard.
“There’s actually been residents that have gotten injured,” Towers said. “So we’re fixing all the issues out here.”
On Thursday a crew took out all of the damaged concrete so that they could put in “reliable” concrete to make the sidewalks level again.
“So there’s no tripping hazards,” Towers said.
Thursday was a sunny day with temperatures in the eighties and an air quality rating of 154. The national weather service had issued an air quality alert for the day.
Otto said that air quality can be a concern when it comes to sending workers out, but he said workers could choose to wear masks if they wanted to. He said the department has masks available for crews.
Towers said he was not worried about Thursday’s conditions.
“Between me and my guys, we’re used to working out in the heat,” Towers said.
