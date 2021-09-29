QUEEN ANNE — Representatives from the Maryland Department of Transportation and State Highway Administration along with local officials unveiled new highway signage dedicating a portion of Maryland Route 404 to the memory of Brianna Freeman Tuesday, Sept. 28, at the Queen Anne-Hillsboro firehouse.
Drivers will now see two signs, one eastbound and one west, on the roadway that was completed as a dual highway from U.S. Route 50 at Wye Mills to Route 16 in Denton in 2017. There are six miles remaining of non-dual highway from Denton to the Delaware line.
In attendance Tuesday, along with Caroline County Commissioners, Senator Steve Hershey, Delegates Jay Jacobs and Steve Arentz and Sheriff Randy Bounds was Kent Smith, a former Times-Record editor instrumental in a leading series on the danger of the highway, first begun in 2000 following the death of Brianna.
It would be Brianna’s mother, Marie Freeman, who following the accident that claimed the life of her 10-month-old daughter, became the voice leading the charge to complete the dual highway for the safety of all those traveling.
Freeman, alongside Brianna’s father, Dan, ceremonially unveiled the new signage. MDOT Secretary Greg Slater was emotional as he spoke of the process that was a nearly 17 year journey, “Marie and I have been through the planning stage of this process together ... I think we knew that we would always be back here for a day like this. Dan and Marie you made it your mission that no family would have to go through that again.”
Slater, who was working for the SHA, when the work on Route 404 began said he was honored to have been a part of the process.
“This is why we do what we do,” Slater said.
Having worked with projects statewide, Slater said he has never seen an area like this one, where the community alongside the family came together to just fix the problem.
“You made me a little better at my job every step of the way,” he told Freeman, “and I am thankful for that.”
The delegation, county commissioners and transportation department had a lot of work to accomplish, Hershey said. “It was little by little and sections at a time, borne through many hard conversations.”
The AAA had once listed Maryland’s Route 404 among the top 10 deadliest highways in the country.
Convincing the state that the project was a necessity was not the easiest of tasks, and Governor Larry Hogan took a lot of heat for completing this project that many considered a road to nowhere, Commissioner Larry Porter said.
Still there is work to be done, Ghrist said, including to the intersection where Brianna was killed. It would’ve been so easy to give up, Ghrist said, but the effort brought forth by the Freeman’s and the C-Team has doubtless saved countless lives.
Freeman recalled the initial meetings to advocate for the dual highway began just months before what would have been Brianna’s first birthday. Since then, 113 deaths on Route 404 have been memorialized.
“Her death was significant to the birth of the dualization of this once forgotten highway,” Freeman said.
Ahead of the new highway being completed, Freeman established the Route 404 Memorial Garden in 2011, which encompasses bricks engraved with the more than 100 lives lost to accidents on Route 404.
“And with only 6.2 miles left (of remaining highway to dual) to the Delaware state line, this is not a threat, but I will be sitting in the November meeting,” Freeman sincerely noted.
