EASTON — Al Silverstein has announced his bid to unseat Easton Mayor Robert Willey in 2023.
He currently represents Ward 1 on the Easton Town Council. He was elected in 2015.
“I have been on the council a little over six years,” Silverstein told The Star Democrat on Nov. 18. “I see some things where we could be doing things differently. We don’t have a Facebook page. We don’t have an internal newsletter. From my experience with the chamber, these are important for employee morale and to keep the community informed of what is going on.”
He wants to engage various constituencies, like African American leaders, to hear their concerns. He would like to bridge the gap that emerged during the Talbot Boys monument controversy. He would like to more fully employ the skills sets publicly owned Easton Utilities has.
Silverstein served as president and CEO of the Talbot County Chamber of Commerce for 20 years before his retirement in late 2020.
One of Silverstein’s most significant accomplishments was helping Talbot County Public Schools fund the One to One Laptop Initiative. He also helped fund the popular Shore Leadership Program, which grew out of the Chesapeake Leadership Foundation, previously the Talbot Chamber’s Education Committee.
In 2005, Silverstein was instrumental in getting a grant from Verizon to bring two-way video conferencing, a multi-media center and a minority resource room to the Chamber, making the Talbot County Chamber of Commerce the first chamber in the state with this type of technology.
He is attuned to the town’s real estate landscape.
“What is going to happen with the hospital? Are we prepared as the hospital moves forward in 2024, 2025? Are we prepared to have those conversations with the county and hospital about adaptive reuse of that facility? We could probably do something remotely with Chesapeake College,” he said.
He wants to retain Talbot County’s best and brightest.
“You want to see kids who grew up, went to college and got degrees. They get to be in their 30s and they have kids. They would like to say I’d really like to come home if the opportunity was there,” he said. He also looks to retaining tradesmen like electricians and welders trained at Chesapeake College in Wye Mills.
In a press release, he proposes an intentional economic and community development strategy to attract, retain and expand businesses and provide career and employment opportunities to attract a new generation of community contributors.
Silverstein looks forward to serving as mayor, overseeing 120 employees and leading the community.
“Let me put it this way, for me this is my big gift back to the community,” he said. “It’s a community that I came to 21 years ago that was very accepting to me and my family. My son and daughter-in-law moved here and live here. This is my home. And I really feel this is a great opportunity for me to say thank you, take my energy and my experience, and partner that up with talented people in this community to make it a better place,” he said.
