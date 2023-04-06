EASTON — In his run for mayor of Easton, Al Silverstein touts a forward-thinking, opportunity-focused mindset as a crucial element in achieving healthcare and economic prosperity goals for the town.
Silverstein earned an undergraduate degree in secondary education from the University of Northern State in Aberdeen, South Dakota. He is also a graduate of two professional development programs: the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Institute of Organization Management at the University of Colorado Boulder and the Economic Development Institute at the University of Oklahoma.
An Easton resident for 23 years, Silverstein is running for mayor after representing Ward 1 on the Easton Town Council since 2015.
“I live in a great community, and I see the opportunities that are out there to make it even better. It’s given my family a lot of opportunities and this is my way of giving back to the community,” he said of why he’s seeking the mayoral seat. “I just feel as though we have so much potential and we’re not fully utilizing that potential, and I’d like to help unleash that potential.”
Explaining his vision for the town, Silverstein said his number one priority is bringing the new regional medical center to Easton and ensuring it’s built. A kidney transplant recipient, he recalled spending time in the current hospital’s emergency room prior to the transplant and noted that the while hospital staff were “wonderful,” the facilities were “less than adequate.”
Silverstein expressed frustration with current town leadership not openly discussing efforts to bring the hospital to the area, along with state funding concerns.
“We need to let the governor know that this is the number one issue in our region — it’s a five county issue, and we need to energize people to say ‘we need you to put money in your supplemental budget to help us get this project kick-started,’” he said.
Silverstein emphasized the importance of recruiting physicians and other medical professionals to the new regional medical center, along with ensuring that their families felt comfortable in the community.
He also expressed a desire to conduct annual strategic planning sessions with the town council, staff and mayor to envision Easton’s short- and long-term plans, evaluate services the town provides, talk industries to bring to the town and determine how the town can do better for its citizens.
Speaking on the town’s budget, Silverstein emphasized the importance of setting key priorities for Easton and utilizing funding in the best way.
He aired frustration and disappointment with certain funding allocations for previous projects, mentioning the council allocating a lower amount than preferred for additional units in the Doverbrook apartment project, not prioritizing certain projects for American Rescue Plan Act funding and poor planning with the town’s 2020 park bond projects.
He also expressed a desire to start conversations on the budget several months earlier than the town’s current schedule, raising concerns on a lack of planning and notice with key budget hearings.
Having served 20 years with the Talbot County Economic Development Commission and the Talbot County Office of Tourism, Silverstein spoke strongly on improving economic growth in Easton.
Silverstein noted that while the town needs to prioritize filling empty storefronts downtown, Easton has come “a long way” in the last 15 years.
“We’ve got a lot going for us,” he said, touting major recent business investments in downtown Easton and the technology and commerce parks.
He added that he was open to working with anyone wanting to invest in the community.
Additionally, Silverstein expressed a need for more leisure opportunities for younger members of the community, saying that was the “number one” desire he heard in conversations with younger residents about further economic development.
In terms of addressing the town’s shortage of affordable housing, Silverstein proposed meeting with several different local organizations that address housing issues, such as Talbot Interfaith Shelter, Habitat for Humanity and the Neighborhood Service Center, in order to get a full idea of the needs before looking for solutions, as opposed to working “in a silo.”
“We should make it as wide as possible so that we get as many good ideas and good solutions,” he said, “Because every time I go to a council meeting, we keep talking about it — ‘oh let’s redefine this and that,’ and we end up with the same solution: we’re still not going anywhere.”
In preparing for additional growth from future planned unit developments, Silverstein spoke on developing a master plan for Easton to envision where the town wants certain developments, along with having early conversations with the school district, the State Highway Administration, Talbot County government and other stakeholders.
“I think we should be directing development instead of sitting back and reacting to development,” he said.
Additionally, Silverstein wants to seek more input from younger residents and families to have a “well-rounded knowledge” of what the community as a whole wants, as opposed to a small segment of involved town residents.
In working on shared priorities with Talbot County, Silverstein said that collaboration begins with relationships and mutual respect. He noted several opportunities where the governments could work jointly that the town is not taking advantage of to the fullest.
Speaking on transparency in government, Silverstein said he’s “all for” it, calling it “critical in this day and age.”
“As far as I’m concerned, everything we do should be open and available to the public. Now, there are certain things by law that we can’t, but (the public) should know how decisions are made, they should know what our finances are,” he said.
And for town council members, Silverstein said he hoped to improve transparency through providing more detailed financial statements to improve budgeting knowledge and making information available farther ahead of time.
Turning to public safety, Silverstein commended the town’s new police chief, who took the helm of the police department last February. However, with several officers retiring in recent months, he stressed the importance of recruiting the best and well-trained candidates, along with ensuring that officers respect Easton residents.
Aside from law enforcement, Silverstein addressed traffic and road safety within the town as other key issues. He outlined a need to ensure that signage at interchanges and corners within the town limits was uniform and correct, citing a Rails to Trails pedestrian crossing on Chapel Road as an example.
On the same line as the Rails to Trails system, he noted a need for teaching courtesy on the trails between bicycles, scooters and pedestrians.
Silverstein also spoke on improvements for the town’s older population, including ensuring curbs at corners are handicap accessible and making sure appropriate accessible signage is specified where necessary in parking lots.
“I just think we can make (Easton) better, and we just need to plan to make it better and not wait for things to fall in our laps,” he concluded.
