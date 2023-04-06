Al Silverstein headshot

Al Silverstein, who serves as the Ward 1 representative on the Easton Town Council, is seeking election as Easton’s next mayor.

 PHOTO BY NATALIE JONES

EASTON — In his run for mayor of Easton, Al Silverstein touts a forward-thinking, opportunity-focused mindset as a crucial element in achieving healthcare and economic prosperity goals for the town.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.