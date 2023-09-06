DENTON — As Derek Simmons begins his third year as superintendent of Caroline County Public Schools, he’s upbeat about the current school year.
“You can’t work with kids and work with the community and not be optimistic,” he said in an interview before students returned to class. “You’ve got to find the positive in everything that we’re doing, because that’s why we get up each day.”
Coordinating the goals of the school district’s 2020-2025 strategic plan with the demands of the 2021 Blueprint for Maryland’s Future — as well managing the schools, staff, and central office — occupy Simmons’s days.
He said he stressed to teachers as they were welcomed back Aug. 24, not to worry about the Blueprint, but instead, to “worry about the kids in front of you. Worry about putting your best foot forward every day. You do what you do best every single day. Let me worry about Blueprint, let some of our supervisors worry about Blueprint, let our finance department worry about Blueprint.”
The Blueprint provides plenty to worry about. The unfunded mandate passed by the Maryland General Assembly in 2021 “to transformpublic education in the state into a world-class education system … will increase education funding by $3.8 billion each year over the next 10 years,” according to blueprint.marylandpublicschools.org.
The cost of the Blueprint is daunting for Maryland’s 24 school districts, despite its “laudable goals,” Simmons said.
“It’s hard to argue with the goals,” he said. “We want all of our kids to achieve. We want to close the achievement gap for every one of our student groups. We want to elevate the profession. We want to pay our teachers more. We want to support empowering our teachers with career ladder structures. We want to have more supports for our kids who might be struggling at school, whether it’s an academic-related thing or something around the behavioral health realm. We want kids to have access to those supports. They just all come at a cost. Every one of them does.”
Simmons, who grew up in Cordova, is part of the community he serves. He has lived in Caroline County his entire professional career.
“My kids go to school here. My wife works here. We live here in the same house we bought when we got married here. This is home,” he said. “So being in this position and living here and being part of the community, you know you can help make a difference for our kids, for our families, for our community, for our future.”
“But there’s also the added piece that I like: No matter what decision pops up, I have to think about (how it affects) my kids, my kids’ friends. It affects the people I taught because we’re all enmeshed in the life of the community, which is great.”
Simmons and his wife, Brittainy, are the parents of two daughters. Siena, 14, is a freshman at Colonel Richardson High School, and Chloe, 13, is an eighth grader at Colonel Richardson Middle School next door.
Simmons said he understands “the challenges of our tax base (and) the challenges our commissioners face, and they’re amazing. We’ve always had a good relationship with our county commissioners.”
He’s concerned about the “economic trajectory” of factors that affect the county. With rising mortgage rates, fewer affordable housing options, demographic shifts, an unfunded state mandate, along with inflation, “it just makes me wonder … (about) the long-term growth of our county,” he said.
“We have a significant amount of hardworking, wonderful families. Our commissioners have tapped out the income tax rate the highest they can. We have a higher property tax rate than those around us,” Simmons said.
“You’re taking folks who are already working really hard, who don’t have the extra disposable income, folks who are already working two jobs or are doing the best they can, and you’re asking them to give more,” he said.
He said original Blueprint formulas “were based off of a 2% inflation rate year over year. I’d love to see a 2% inflation rate. So, the initial year of Blueprint funding is already behind, if you were assuming a 2% rate, and I think in the first year we’d had about an average of a 7 or 8 (percent rate). They need to redo the assumptions, so we can get an accurate picture.”
“We’re all up to the challenge. We all want what’s best for our kids. We all believe our teachers work hard every single day. We know they do, and we believe our teachers are up for the challenge with the support that we can give them. We want to hit the marks. It’s just going to be darn near impossible without the funding,” Simmons said.
Based in part on state requirements, the county commissioners consider the two main factors of district enrollment and the wealth of the county.
“So this past year, …there was a difference in last year’s funding level and this year’s funding level of about $160,000. Is that massively huge in a $16 million budget? No. Is it meaningful for us and helpful to us? Certainly. And the commissioners made the decision in their funding that they would not go backward on the dollar amount that we received. They held the same level of funding last year as they did this year,” Simmons said.
“That’s money that helped go towards salaries for all employees,” he said. “Every dime counts at a place like here, but the commissioners are doing everything they can to support us. And we know that, so we understand the challenges they’re going to face.”
Simmons said he’s concerned about “state budget shortfalls that they’re expecting over the next couple of years, knowing that the price tag on blueprint is going to go up every year.”
According to Blueprint requirements, “we still have to get our teachers to a starting salary of $60,000,” he said. “We’ve made good gains working with our (Caroline County Educators’) Association, but we’re still roughly $7,000 away on the starting salary.” Most of the school district’s funding comes from the state.
Pillar 1 of the five Blueprint pillars is early childhood education, so Caroline County Public Schools had to submit its plan to provide for staffing, classroom space and curriculum. The plan, with some revisions, passed muster, but again, the price tag is steep. The district must teach 4-year-old, pre-kindergarten students.
According to Caroline County’s Pillar 1, pre-K enrollment is expected to increase 30% from the 2021-2022 school year to this year’s school year.
“With pre-K, I’m sitting, as of today, at 293, and we are approved to as high as 360,” he said.
“We do have a grant for pre-K through Blueprint, so we could add additional staffing if we needed it,” Simmons said. “In the last two weeks, we’ve added additional pre-K teaching positions at Greensboro and Ridgely. Thankfully, I have the room; the principals are being creative to find the space. But we’ve had to add those because the numbers are increasing. At some point we reach the place where we just don’t have any more room in the inn.”
“In order to qualify for pre-K (Blueprint funding), … the parents have to be within a certain income criteria. There are also components around limited English proficiency or if a student is identified with a disability. There are some other things, but our largest driver for pre-K is the income component. Our second largest driver is our limited English proficient families. ‘Multilingual-learner households’ is the term we’re using now, but it’s mostly those families.”
In addition, Simmons said “yellow bus syndrome” may drive enrollment higher.
“In education, we joke about this, but it’s real … when the buses start moving around the communities, people are like, ‘Oh, school is starting,’ and we know we will see an increase in enrollments that week,” he said. “We’ve worked with a lot of partners to get information out to families, but … we see that bump at the last minute, so it makes it hard to plan.”
When that happens, sometimes a teaching position has to be added, and with that comes the classroom and furniture, an assistant and more curriculum materials.
“It presents challenges, but we work through it,” Simmons said.
Another challenge for rural counties is providing pre-K education through private providers or day care centers, something the Blueprint allows. However, the credentialing requirements are daunting, beginning with the fact that providers must have a college degree.
As of Aug. 30, Simmons said the district needs to fill 11 teaching positions, “and we anticipate filling nine of those openings.”
To address staffing in the future, several county and state programs are in place to nurture home-grown talent and help second-career teachers and support staff earn their teaching credentials. A county program to diversify staffing has doubled this year, offering four $20,000 scholarships to qualified students who agree to teach in Caroline County for a given number of years.
Simmons said he applies what his father, who still lives in Cordova, taught him: “You can be part of the solution or part of the problem,” he said.
“I want to try to be part of the solution to help move us forward,” Simmons said. “We have great kids, great families. We’ve got dedicated people in this community, dedicated people in our school system. I know we can always do better, and it’s great to be part of that and to, honestly, have the blessing of being able to lead it.”
